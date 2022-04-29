BioShock 4: Everything we know so far about the new BioShock game

BioShock 4 is officially on the way from Cloud Chamber Studios – a team formed as part of 2K. Confirmation that a new BioShock game is in the works first came back in 2019 , with a press release from 2K revealing the next adventure was in development. It's been quite some time since we've seen a new game in the series, with the last being BioShock Infinite almost a decade ago. Happily, the past few years have certainly put BioShock right back in the spotlight – with news that we're also set to see a Netflix movie adaptation based on the game. When it comes to the next BioShock adventure, though, it's been pretty quiet on the official details front since the initial announcement.

While it's currently widely referred to as BioShock 4, we don't even have an official title for the game just yet. There have, however, been plenty of rumors and supposed leaks circulating about how it might be shaping up. Below, we've gathered together all of the latest rumors and developments in one place, so you can find out everything we know so far about the much-anticipated BioShock 4.

Who is working on BioShock 4?

(Image credit: 2K Games)

BioShock 4 is currently being developed by Cloud Chamber – a studio founded and owned under the 2K publishing label. The studio is led by former Firaxis Games veteran developer Kelley Gilmore. In an interview with GamesRadar+ , Gilmore told us more about the studio, which already has some "BioShock DNA" since several members had key roles to play in other BioShock titles – including creative director Hoagy de la Plante, art director Scott Sinclair, and design director Jonathan Pelling.

Gilmore also adds that other developers on the team have worked on other notable game series: "Our team also has game development veterans from high profile franchises like Call of Duty, Assassin's Creed, Star Wars, Battlefield and Walking Dead. As part of our recruiting efforts, we're looking for people from many different backgrounds and experiences. I'm confident that the depth and variety of game development experience at Cloud Chamber will lead to another unforgettable BioShock experience."

(Image credit: 2K)

No official release date has been announced just yet for BioShock 4. Since we've yet to see any trace of the game since 2K's announcement over two years ago, it may still be quite some time before we do. Interestingly, though, a datamine surfaced last year in 2021 that supposedly pointed towards a launch date sometime in 2022. While this release window seems unlikely, there's always a chance we could see some kind of update on the new BioShock game as part of the E3 2022 schedule .

BioShock 4 could be set in an open-world

(Image credit: 2K Games)

With BioShock and BioShock 2 submerging us below water in Rapture, and BioShock Infinite taking us to the clouds, we can't help but wonder where BioShock 4 will take us next. We don't have much in the way of concrete details about the setting of the new BioShock game, but a Cloud Chamber job listing seemingly suggests that it may possibly be set in an open world. The job listing for a senior writer, which was posted back in April 2021, calls for someone who can "weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting." If this turns out to be the case, it would certainly be an interesting new direction for the BioShock series.

BioShock 4 will still be a first-person shooter

(Image credit: 2K)

The official 2K press release didn't shed too much light on the direction BioShock 4 would be going in. 2K president David Ismailer did however touch on some of the core pillars the series is known for when talking about the Cloud Chamber team: "We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.”

As such, it sounds as though BioShock will still be staying true to its roots as a first-person shooter.

What about the BioShock 4 story?

(Image credit: Irrational)

At this point in time, we don't yet know much about the story of BioShock 4 or its place in the timeline of the series. What we do know, thanks to a statement from Gilmore in the press release, is that the Cloud Chamber team is looking "to create yet-to-be-discovered worlds – and their stories within – that push the boundaries of what is possible in the video game medium". This suggests we're set to see the story and setting of BioShock 4 go in a new direction.

"BioShock defined what a compelling narrative and immersive world can bring to a video game. Players interact with it in their own unique ways and have unforgettable experiences," Gilmore told GamesRadar+. "That will remain at the core of our design vision for the next BioShock, and we have a myriad of ideas on how best to achieve it."

BioShock 4 setting and time period rumors

(Image credit: 2K Games)

More speculative rumors also came to light last year from Colin Moriarty claiming that BioShock 4 may take place in a fictional 1960's Antarctic city supposedly called "Borealis". So far, though, nothing official has been confirmed.

In our interview, Gilmore touched on how "environments have played a critical role throughout BioShock history and are incredibly important to the gameplay experience." While not much more was said on the topic, Gilmore did add that "there are many creative directions to explore." With so many possibilities, we really can't wait to find out more.

BioShock 4 may be using Unreal Engine 5

(Image credit: 2K Games)

The prospect of seeing a new-gen BioShock game is exciting, to say the least. With its distinctive visual style and atmospheric feel, we can hardly wait to get our first glimpse of BioShock 4. Thanks to a job listing posted back in May 2021, our sense of anticipation has only intensified. In the Cloud Chamber listing for a Senior gameplay programmer, there is the mention of being able to "work within Unreal Engine 5", which may suggest BioShock 4 is using the latest generation game engine from developer Epic Games. If what we've seen of games being developed in Unreal Engine 5 are anything to go by so far, it could be a real feast for the eyes.

While no platforms have been confirmed for the new BioShock, we're certainly eager to see how Cloud Chamber brings the next installement to life using the latest hardware. As Gilmore said in our interview back in 2019 during the early stages of development, "One of the great things about our industry is how much it evolves on a regular basis. We constantly have new technology and innovations to explore, as well as expanding ways to reach and interact with our fans. We can't discuss any specifics yet, but we're excited about the possibilities."