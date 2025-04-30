Borderlands 4 State of Play live coverage – all the news as it happens

Surprise! Borderlands 4 is releasing over a week early and we're getting a special State of Play stream dedicated to the loot 'em up today to reveal more.

Revealed a wee bit earlier than it should, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford took to Twitter to reveal that release plans are changing. While that typically means a delay these days, that wasn't the case here – Borderlands 4 is now releasing on September 12. Considering that the original release date was September 23, that's 11 days earlier than originally anticipated.

So why the new release plans? Pitchford says that "everything's going kinda the best-case scenario," and that "the game is awesome, the team is cooking." What that doesn't mean – according to Pitchford, anyway – is that Borderlands 4 is getting out the way of GTA 6.

Regardless, it sounds like we're about to get our best look at the game yet, thanks to a special Borderlands 4 State of Play. Speaking in a new PlayStation Blog, creative director Graeme Timmins says "Strap in with me and Anthony Nicholson, Senior Project Producer, for over 20 minutes of developer-guided gameplay, including missions, killer weapons, exciting Action Skills, new and returning characters, and more."

The Borderlands 4 stream is still many hours away, so it's a tad early to strap in, but you can absolutely stick around with us as we cover everything we know about the game so far up until the stream itself, at which point we will cover all the nitty-gritty details worth sharing.

Borderlands 4 State of Play stream