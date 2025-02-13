Borderlands 4 will add swimming, and fans don't seem impressed: "You could also swim in Turok on the N64, big whoop"

We got another Borderlands 4 trailer alongside a release date during last night's PlayStation State of Play , and fans are talking about the fact you can now swim in the game.

Just like the original Assassin's Creed, you weren't able to swim in previous Borderlands games. Even waist high water could prove fatal. Now, a very short clip in the new trailer shows a Vault Hunter swimming for a moment to get a better angle on some enemies. Fans have mixed reactions to this development.

While a post on Reddit seems excited about the news, a lot of the commenters aren't. "I wonder if there will be underwater gameplay," asks one redditor . "I hope not because it's dreadful in most games that have it but I do wonder." Another player writes, "swimming sucks in every game though."

Underwater levels are often the most contentious in video games – you either love them or you hate them. They've been a staple for decades, with one redditor noting "You could also swim in Turok on the N64, big whoop."

But, according to CCO of Gearbox Randy Varnell in a PlayStation blog post , we'll be able to "Move across the Borderlands like never before—double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more—dealing death from every direction." So, hopefully it will be implemented well and we'll even be able to kill enemies from the water.

Borderlands 4 - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

While you wait for Borderlands 4 to come out September 23, check out all the other video game release dates this year and see what you've got to look forward to this month.