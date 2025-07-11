Dexter: Resurrection star David Dastmalchian says it’s an "honor" to play eccentric villain roles like Mr. 3 in Netflix's live-action One Piece: "They [all] inhabit me differently"

David Dastmalchian says it's an honor to play such complex and eccentric characters like Mr. 3 in One Piece season 2 and the Gemini Killer on Dexter: Resurrection.

“Getting to play Mr. 3 [in One Piece], by the way, was such a wonderful treat," Dastmalchian tells GamesRadar+. "And all of these different characters that I've had the honor of getting to play have their own shades and, you know, their own experiences, and they inhabit me differently. But I will say with Gareth, the Gemini killer, there is a challenge to bringing him to life because he has secrets which haven't been revealed yet, which when you do learn them will really break your brain. They're gonna definitely break Dexter's brain, and they were super, super fun challenges. I love obstacles and little obstructions, the things that you try to bring into the work because it makes your creativity really draw edge.”

Dastmalchian plays Gareth aka the Gemini Killer in Dexter: Resurrection, a serial killer who Dexter crosses paths with when he gets to New York City. We don't know much about Gareth just yet, other than he had four known victims – which qualifies him as a serial killer. We also don't know why he was dubbed the Gemini Killer, or what his modus operandi truly is. Though, according to Dastmalchian, it looks like we're in for something truly spooky.

Dastmalchian is no stranger to playing impossibly odd villains, as he just signed on to play M. Bison in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, as well as just wrapping up season 2 of One Piece as the tea-drinking sadist Mr. 3. who likes to turn people into living wax statues. He also hosts a talk show where he interviews his fellow actor and director pals as they lie in coffins...which is impossibly strange in the best and coolest way.

Dexter: Resurrection is airing weekly on Showtime and Paramount Plus, with the first two episodes out now.