Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 star Matthew Lillard reveals more details about his mystery character going up against Kingpin: "He is not impressed”

The battle between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) might be raging on in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, but the former Kingpin will face a new threat in the form of Matthew Lillard’s Mr. Charles. With the show keeping details under wraps about the potential spanner in the works, the former Scream star has recently let slip just how he’ll clash with the new mayor of New York and the power he holds that even Fisk might struggle to battle.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lillard explained how he made a deal with the devil and that it’s seemingly not a matter of who you know but how well you roll in certain games that got him the part of Mr. Charles. "I played Dungeons & Dragons with three incredible showrunners. Dario Scardapane, who runs Daredevil, Matt Nix, who’s doing the new Baywatch, and then Elwood Reid, who does Tracker," Lillard revealed. |I’m their dungeon master. We play with Abraham Benrubi, this beautiful actor, a dear friend of mine.”

From there, Lillard took on Mr. Charles, who easily sounds like one of the shadiest characters in the show so far. "Dario brought me in to play Mr. Charles, who’s like a CIA spook. He’s a guy who controls power from afar. He helps nations rise and fall, but he’s very clandestine," Lillard explained. "He is not impressed by the powers of D’Onofrio’s character at all. He and I get into this really delicious struggle over power. It’s good. It’s fun.”

It’ll be interesting to see Fisk have to deal with another problem besides a man dressed like a devil. We’ll have to see how he handles things when Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24. For every other MCU movie and show heading our way, read our detailed guide here.