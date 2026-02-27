Marvel fans are discussing a potential Wonder Man season 2 as they hope for a West Coast Avengers team-up storyline

Despite Wonder Man's disappointing streaming numbers following its January release, Marvel fans are now discussing what could happen in a potential second season – or if there should be a new season at all.

The MCU show, which sees Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing a struggling actor with secret superpowers as he auditions for the lead role in a superhero movie, debuted to positive reviews with a score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Our own Wonder Man review gave it 4.5 stars, claiming it "stands apart from the rest of the MCU as a warm and witty buddy comedy set against the backdrop of Hollywood."

On Reddit, fans are divided between those who still feel there is unfinished business in the story, and those who feel it has concluded. There are also fans who are pushing for a really fun idea in the form of the West Coast Avengers, a team-up situation including the likes of Shang-Chi and Vision.

"I would want to see more of Simon and Trevor shenanigans throughout Hollywood and in the acting world, as well, seeing other West Coast Avengers members, other celebrity cameos, and I would love to see Simon's brothers becoming the Grim Reaper as well, because we can continuous rival between Simon and his brother," wrote one Redditor.

"On the run from DODC they meet other heroes like Shang-Chi , She-Hulk, Daredevil other heroes to form West Coast Avengers type thing would be fun," said a second fan, with a third disagreeing: "I think I'd just rather see Simon and Trevor pop up in other stuff."

Fans also want to see more of the Doorman, which ended up being one of the highlights of the six-episode season.

"I feel like Simon and Trevor don't need a second season, just another project to appear in. But if they do, more Doorman would be cool. He's probably locked up in DODC, but he was interesting so I hope they do something about it," wrote a fan.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Growth of his CHARACTER not THE character if that makes sense… also the return of Doorman," shared another user, as another replied: "Yes, I need more Doorman".

Wonder Man is streaming on Disney Plus now. For more, check out our Wonder Man ending explained for our deep dive into everything that happened in the finale.