Marvel fans are discussing a potential Wonder Man season 2 as they hope for a West Coast Avengers team-up storyline

News
By published

Is there a future for the MCU show?

Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams in Wonder Man.
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Despite Wonder Man's disappointing streaming numbers following its January release, Marvel fans are now discussing what could happen in a potential second season – or if there should be a new season at all.

The MCU show, which sees Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing a struggling actor with secret superpowers as he auditions for the lead role in a superhero movie, debuted to positive reviews with a score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Our own Wonder Man review gave it 4.5 stars, claiming it "stands apart from the rest of the MCU as a warm and witty buddy comedy set against the backdrop of Hollywood."

"Growth of his CHARACTER not THE character if that makes sense… also the return of Doorman," shared another user, as another replied: "Yes, I need more Doorman".

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.