Wonder Man creators had "free rein" to develop Simon Williams, and answer whether he's an MCU mutant in hiding: "There wasn't necessarily a run of Wonder Man that they wanted to look at"

News
By published

The creators of Wonder Man dig into Simon Williams' MCU origins

Wonder Man
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Simon Williams is Marvel's latest leading man, with actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II bringing the semi-obscure Avenger to life in the Wonder Man streaming series. Though Wonder Man's Marvel Comics history goes all the way back to 1964's Avengers #9, making him one of the earliest associates of the team, the show's creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Young were given carte blanche to develop their own version of Simon for the show.

"When it came to Simon Williams, they gave me kind of free rein. There wasn't necessarily a run of Wonder Man that they wanted to look at. They wanted to make a show about the entertainment industry," Young tells GamesRadar+. "And so for me, it was really figuring out Simon's relationship to Hollywood and his relationship to his superpowers."

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.