Simon Williams is an "extraordinary threat" in new Wonder Man trailer that shows off his powers
A new trailer for Marvel's Wonder Man shows off how dangerous Simon Williams' powers can be
After months of teasers, a full trailer for Marvel's Disney Plus streaming series Wonder Man is here, and it finally shows off exactly what's so special about its main character Simon Williams (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).
In the trailer, which sets up Simon's quest to become the star of a remake of a superhero movie within the MCU, we see some of Simon's actual super powers, along with the revelation that Damage Control considers him a serious threat.
Here's the trailer:
In comics, Wonder Man has a variety of powers that have evolved over the course of his character history. Initially, Simon Williams is empowered with super strength by Baron Zemo using an experimental ionic energy.
However, his powers have a time limit, with Williams seemingly dying after betraying Zemo to help the Avengers. He soon returns from the dead - something he does multiple times over the years - eventually developing new powers that allow him to transform into a being of pure energy.
What's curious is how the MCU will explain Simon's powers. It seems he's already got his special abilities before being cast as Wonder Man, which begs the question of his origins. Is the MCU Simon Williams a mutant? Will he have a connection to Baron Zemo and the Power Broker (Sharon Carter) who imbued people with super powers back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Or could he have some connection to the program that created the Sentry?
We'll find out more when Wonder Man premieres on January 27. In the meantime, you can stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows in the works.
