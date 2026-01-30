Is Simon Williams a mutant? Wonder Man's showrunner says it was "discussed" but won't answer either way

With a new X-Men movie on the way and the likes of Kamala Khan and She-Hulk's Mister Immortal showcasing their unique powers, it appears mutants are slowly coming to the forefront of the MCU. But is that the case for Wonder Man hero Simon Williams and his latent abilities?

"It's a very good question, and it's one we discussed. It's one we decided we weren't going to answer," Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest told The Direct. "I'll leave it up to the people who make those kinds of mutant questions," before adding that the answer is in his mind regardless of whether it made its way on screen.

You can, of course, read between the lines there and make your own mind up. After all, Simon suddenly causing a house fire as a child feels like the sort of origin story that would be found in the pages of X-Men comics.

That's not to say Wonder Man shied away from the more weird, fantastical elements of the MCU, far from it. DeMar Davis (AKA Doorman) was the focal point of the Disney Plus series' fourth episode, with his void-like powers seemingly being caused by a brush with the Darkforce Dimension, which also spawned the abilities of Cloak (of Cloak and Dagger fame).

Meanwhile, X-Men is being fully brought into the MCU with a movie directed by Thunderbolts helmer Jake Schreier. Casting hasn't yet taken place, presumably due to the sheer amount of X-Men Fox legacy actors – Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, and James Marsden among them – that are due to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

