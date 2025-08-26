Thunderbolts director says he's started work on Marvel's X-Men reboot, and that he "learned a lot from his previous MCU movie": "That's obviously very, very exciting"

Jake Schreier says he's using what he learned from directing Thunderbolts to helm Marvel's upcoming X-Men movie, which will introduce the mutants into the MCU for the very first time.

"I can't say anything about it, but we've started work on X-Men, and that's obviously very, very exciting," Schreier told Empire. "There are so many things that I didn't know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]. The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it's more shooting days than I've ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

We still don't know too much about the upcoming film, but we do know that a script is being penned by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes co-writer Michael Lesslie. Kevin Feige also recently said that Marvel is "looking at which saga to grow and build to, while doing the most important thing, which is introducing all of these characters and giving them their due in our first film."

It's also worth noting that we don't know if Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will end up being the official Logan of Earth-616, which is the MCU's main universe...so there could always be a recast in our midst. And to make things even more confusing...the line-up of X-Men characters from the pre-MCU Fox movies will also most likely not be in the new movie or part of the new MCU, despite appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

X-Men is currently without a release date, but we know it'll hit theaters after Avengers: Secret Wars. For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies still heading your way in 2025, 2026, and beyond.