Marvel is being so secretive about its new X-Men movie that we don't even know if Wolverine is in it, but at least Kevin Feige just confirmed mutants will embrace their "comic-accurate looks"

Marvel still isn't saying too much about its upcoming X-Men movie, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is keen to reveal that the mutants will be embracing their more colorful side on the big screen – 25 years after X-Men's first drab on-screen outfits.

In a roundtable interview with GamesRadar+ and other outlets, Feige was pushed on whether a more comic-accurate Wolverine would be cast for X-Men. Of course, Marvel is keeping things extremely secretive at this early stage, so we don't even know if Wolvie is going to be part of the team. Feige, instead, wanted to mention Marvel's move towards more garish, comic-style outfits and costumes.

"Look at Galactus. Look at Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. Look at Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine," Feige said, pointing towards several characters that now mirror their counterparts in the panels and pages of Marvel's comics. "We want to embrace that which was not embraced 25 years ago, when I was around on those early X-Men movies, which is those comic-accurate looks."

2000's X-Men infamously drained the color out of its cast's costumes, instead opting for black leather suits that couldn't be more early Noughties and edgy if it tried.

On the MCU's first X-Men movie (reportedly directed by Thunderbolts' Jake Schreier), Feige added, "Because it’s X-Men – because it’s almost a comic legacy unto itself – there’s so much more to tap into. There are so many sagas within sagas for X-Men [and] that’s part of what we’re talking about now. We’re looking at which saga to grow and build to, while doing the most important thing, which is introducing all of these characters and giving them their due in our first film."

While it's unclear which X-Men sagas will make the leap from comics to cinemas, the past few years of Marvel's comics have been punctuated by Jonathan Hickman's legendary X-Men run, one which saw the mutant state of Krakoa become a focal point of mutant storytelling alongside a wide, rich array of teams and events – including The Hellfire Gala.

X-Men is currently undated, but will release after Avengers: Secret Wars. For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies still heading your way in 2025, 2026, and beyond.