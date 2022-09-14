Upcoming Marvel games: Every new Marvel game in development

There's a great selection of upcoming Marvel games on the near horizon. Whether you're looking for fantastic single-player adventures, collaborative augmented reality experiences, or hectic competitive card games, there really is something for everybody when you look at the slate of new Marvel games set to launch in 2022 and beyond.

Given the success of the best Marvel movies over the past 14 years, it's admittedly a little surprising that it has taken Disney so long to get a host of new Marvel games in production. Thankfully, from what we've seen of these new titles so far it really does look like it'll be worth the wait. So keep reading to find every upcoming Marvel game that is currently in development.

Upcoming Marvel Games

Marvel Snap

(Image credit: Nuverse)

Developer: Second Dinner

Platform(s): PC, Android, iOS

Release Date: October 18, 2022

Marvel Snap is a collectible card game being developed by some of the creative minds behind the legendary Hearthstone. Set to launch on October 18 for PC and mobile devices, Marvel Snap is set to feature over 150 iconic Marvel heroes and villains, and looks like it could just be one of the best CCGs of 2022. That's because of some smart design decisions which keep average match time down to just three minutes, and without sacrificing any depth in strategies and synergies. With a deck of 12 cards in your hand, you and your opponent are able to take turns simultaneously which will result in fast, chaotic duels between Earth's Mightiest Heroes. While you wait for Marvel Snap, why not jump into some of the best games like Hearthstone.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Developer: Firaxis

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Release Date: December 2, 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns will be vying for a place on our best strategy games list this year, with XCOM developer Firaxis set to unleash its tactical role-playing game on December 2, 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. The game will let you create your own Marvel hero from scratch and then pair them with some of the greatest Marvel characters – from Blade and Ghost Rider to Captain America and Iron Man. Marvel's Midnight Suns is a sharply designed strategy game that uses an intuitive card-based system to determine how and when you can use abilities, while you'll be able to develop relationships with all of the featured heroes at an upgradable base of operations called The Abbey.

Marvel World of Heroes

(Image credit: Niantic)

Developer: Niantic

Platform(s): Android, iOS

Release Date: 2023

The tepid response to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Pikmin Bloom hasn't kept Niantic down. The mobile app developer behind the global phenomenon that is Pokemon Go is collaborating with Marvel on a brand new 2023 AR game called Marvel World of Heroes. Like with Niantic's previous games, World of Heroes will let you use your mobile device to interact with the real world – this time by collecting various Marvel superpowers and teaming up with other heroes you find while exploring the wilderness. Details are light on the ground, but we're admittedly excited by the prospect of being able to craft our very own superhero identity when Marvel World of Heroes launches for Android and iOS next year.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: SIE/Marvel)

Developer: Insomniac Games

Platform(s): PS5

Release Date: TBC 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming PS5 games of 2023. In development at Insomniac Games, the studio behind some of the best PS5 games released so far, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to clean up the streets of New York City as powerful threats begin to emerge. We know that multiple villains will be in play throughout this sequel, but we only have one confirmed so far: Venom, voiced by legendary actor Tony Todd (Candyman). Marvel's Spider-Man 2 doesn't have a firm release date yet, but Insomniac has committed to release the game in 2023.

Marvel's Wolverine

(Image credit: SIE/Marvel)

Developer: Insomniac Games

Platform(s): PS5

Release Date: TBC

Marvel's Wolverine is one of the biggest PS5 exclusives on the distant horizon. And we say distant here because we know that Marvel's Wolverine is set to launch after Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – so expect a 2024 release at the absolute earliest. Honestly, we're happy to wait; it's been over a decade since the release of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and we've been desperately anticipating Logan's return to the world of video games ever since. Marvel's Wolverine is being developed by the team behind Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so we're expecting a fantastically fast-paced action game with appropriately brutal combat. Let the waiting game begin!

Amy Hennig's Marvel game

(Image credit: Skydance New Media)

Developer: Skydance Media

Platform(s): TBC

Release Date: TBC

Skydance Media is developing a narrative-driven adventure with Amy Hennig – one of the creative minds behind Naughty Dog's Uncharted series, arguably some of the best adventure games of all-time. While the new Marvel game from Skydance Media doesn't have a confirmed title just yet, we do know that it'll be set during World War 2, and will center around an ensemble cast of heroes. You'll be able to play as Steve Rodgers (still in the early years of his career as Captain America), Gabriel Jones (a member of the Howling Commandos), Black Panther (Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather), and Nanali (the leader of the Wakandan Spy Network). This mysterious upcoming Marvel game sounds like a pulpy, crime-noire adventure and we can't wait to learn more.

