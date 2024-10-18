Spider-Man 2 DLC hopes dashed as Insomniac confirms "we have no additional story content planned" while touting the new PC port

If you'd been holding out hope for Spider-Man 2 DLC, you might want to let out the breath you've been keeping in. Buried in the announcement of the game's new PC port, developer Insomniac has confirmed that no more story content is planned.

"While we have no additional story content planned for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2," the devs say in the announcement blog, "we’re delighted to bring all of our previously released post-launch content to the PC version, including New Game+, new suits and color variants, Photo Mode features, and more."

That's pretty surprising given that players had uncovered what looked like story DLC plans when one patch accidentally left the game's debug menu accessible. There's also the fact that there's a pretty obvious tease - one I won't spoil just in case you haven't yet finished Spider-Man 2 - for the appearance of a notable villain in one of the game's major side stories. Of course, it's entirely possible a lot of planning got turned upside-down when those Insomniac leaks happened last year.

What we are getting is a PC port of Spider-Man 2, due out on January 30 across both Steam and the Epic Games Store. There's a fresh trailer you can see below, but if spoilers are a concern you might want to steer clear - the video shows a surprising amount of late-game story content you might wanna go into fresh.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Announce Trailer | PC Games - YouTube Watch On

"Our amazing partners at Nixxes have once again done an incredible job bringing the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man to PC players," Insomniac's core technology director Mike Fitzgerald says in the announcement. "Our team put a lot of love into this game, and we’re excited that it will soon be enjoyed by a whole new audience with keyboard and mouse controls, ultra widescreen support, and numerous graphical options that make it feel at home on their platform." The game also features "enhanced ray-tracing options" on PC.

All eyes ahead to Marvel's Wolverine and all the other upcoming Marvel games.