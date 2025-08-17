In the run up to Spider-Man 4, Marvel fans are discussing the best Spidey moments in the MCU: "One of the best moments in superhero history"

It might be less than a year away, but the anticipation is only getting bigger for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With the action-packed set leaks showing Tom Holland in his fresh new suit, we can only imagine what kind of epic comic-book-come-to-life moment will be heading our way. The question is, will any of them top some of the greats that we've already seen from MCU Spidey so far?

Over on Reddit, fans got together and threw in their suggestions that have shown Tom Holland at his best as the web-swinging hero, and some iconic instances got pushed to the top. One fan deemed Peter's spidey sense firing up before catching out Norman Osborn in Spider-Man: No Way Home as potentially the best Spider-Man moment ever, to which many agreed. "This whole scene is the best Spider-Man scene ever. And one of the best moments in superhero history," wrote the fan, to which another replied saying, "All of the scenes when all of them were cooped up in that apartment — it was so tense for me because I was just waiting for something to go wrong. It was a ticking time bomb. Great scene altogether."

One scene that also got a nod was Michael Keaton's Vulture realizing who he was driving to prom in Spider-Man: Homecoming. "That car ride’s how you make an intimidating villain," explained one fan. "There's no need to show superpowers… just show how he dominates the situation."

Another fan added that "The fight between Goblin and Peter is a top 5 superhero fight," but could it possibly be surpassed next year? With the inclusion of both Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Mark Ruffalo stomping in as The Hulk, and Michael Mondo reprising his role as Mac Gargan, aka The Scorpion, there's undoubtedly going to be a large amount of super-scuffles when we see Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrive in theaters on July 31, 2026. While you wait, check out our ranking of all the Spider-Man movies here.