Spider-Man 4 release date, cast, plot theories, and everything else we know about the Marvel movie

Spider-Man 4 is officially on the way. Nearly four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home turned the MCU upside down, another installment is finally in the works, with Tom Holland returning as the titular web-slinger.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton is in the director's chair, and there's one confirmed newcomer to the cast so far. Other than that, official details are pretty thin on the ground – but that doesn't mean we don't have our fair share of theories.

Below, we've compiled everything there is to know about Spider-Man 4, from the movie's release date to a list of confirmed cast members and our best estimate for when we might be able to expect a trailer to drop. For all that and more, keep reading for your friendly neighborhood guide to the future of the Spidey series.

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

The Spider-Man 4 release date is July 31, 2026, releasing as part of Marvel Phase 6.

The movie was originally slated for July 24 before it was pushed back a week – possibly to avoid clashing with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which also stars Tom Holland and is due to be released on July 17.

Is there a Spider-Man 4 trailer?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

No, there isn't a Spider-Man 4 trailer at the moment as filming on the movie hasn't kicked off just yet.

Based on the next two big-screen Marvel outings, we can expect a trailer in January or February 2026, as the first trailer for Thunderbolts* dropped six months ahead of its release date, and the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer was released five months before its release date. Whenever a trailer does drop, we'll be the first to let you know.

Spider-Man 4 cast

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel)

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man

as Peter Parker/Spider-Man Sadie Sink

Holland and Sink are the only confirmed cast members so far, and Sink's role is still being kept under wraps (although fans think she might be playing Jean Grey). It's likely that Zendaya could be back as MJ Watson and Jacob Batalon could return as Ned, but it's unclear what kind of role they would play, as they won't know who Peter is after the events of No Way Home. Benedict Cumberbatch could be back as Doctor Strange, too, but he's only spoken about his involvement with the new Avengers movies so far.

Daredevil: Born Again's Vincent D'Onofrio shot down rumors that his character Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, would appear in the movie, but we know by now to never trust anything a Marvel actor says… Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock cameoed in No Way Home, after all.

Former web-slinger Andrew Garfield has also denied any involvement in the sequel, but he understands that no one will believe him after how frequently and vehemently he denied appearing in No Way Home.

As for new characters, Sony boss Amy Pascal teased that "there’s a lot of fantastic female characters" in the movie, so it looks like we can expect some fresh faces to join the cast. As for who that could be, you'll have to stay tuned.

Spider-Man 4 plot

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There are no official Spider-Man 4 plot details out there at the moment. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Peter realizing that the only way to protect the sanctity of the multiverse is to erase himself from everyone's memories – including his loved ones. Before Doctor Strange casts the spell to wipe all traces of Peter Parker from the world, he promises MJ and Ned that he'll find them and help them remember him, so we'll see if he follows through on that vow. After speaking to Happy, Peter decides not to hang up his Spidey suit for good, so we can expect plenty of web-slinging action.

If the rumors are true and Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey (or Firestar…), then we can expect some sort of crossover between Spider-Man and the X-Men, too. Kevin Feige previously said that the X-Men would be an "important part" of the MCU's future after Avengers: Secret Wars arrives in 2027, so it would make sense to lay the groundwork for that in the movies directly preceding Secret Wars.

As soon as more plot details become apparent, you'll be able to get the lowdown right here.

