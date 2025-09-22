Spider-Man 4 filming pauses "out of precaution" after Tom Holland suffers a concussion from stunt gone wrong
The actor is expected to return in only a few days
Filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has paused temporarily after Tom Holland was taken to hospital following a stunt accident. The incident happened on set at Leavesden Studios in Watford in the UK last Friday, according to multiple sources.
Per Deadline, the actor was treated for a mild concussion after a stunt gone wrong, and he is now taking a break "out of precaution". The reports seem to indicate it was a minor injury, as Holland is expected to return to filming in just a few days.
According to the outlet, a meeting is scheduled today to adjust filming plans following the incident.
British tabloid The Sun further reported that Holland attended a charity dinner on Saturday with his father, Dominic, and his fiancée and co-star Zendaya. However, he reportedly left the event early after feeling ill. The actor's father confirmed to the outlet that his son would be away from filming "for a while".
Holland's fourth solo Spider-Man movie kicked off filming last month in the streets of Glasgow, leaving a set photo deluge online, including glimpses of Spider-Man's new suit and even a possible confirmation of the movie's villain.
Alongside the actor, Mark Ruffalo is possibly set to reprise his role of The Hulk, making it his first MCU appearance since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while Jon Bernthal is returning as The Punisher, following his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again. MJ and Ned are also returning, played by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joined the cast in an undisclosed role.
"For me, I want to do justice to Peter Parker's character," Holland said in a recent interview. "I want to bring the fans something that's really worthy of their time, and I'm very grateful for their investment in our franchise. I don't mean financially, I mean the time to go to the cinema three times. That's a big ask."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives on July 31, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
