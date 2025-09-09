Spider-Man 4 star Tom Holland says he wants "to do justice to Peter Parker's character" in the Marvel movie: "I love standing up for the character"

Tom Holland has talked more about the process of making the upcoming Spider-Man 4, and it sounds like he's very hands-on about bringing us the best version of Peter Parker possible.

The film, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will be Holland's fourth solo movie, and his seventh Marvel movie overall.

"For me, I want to do justice to Peter Parker's character. I want to bring the fans something that's really worthy of their time, and I’m very grateful for their investment in our franchise," Holland told Esquire. "I don't mean financially, I mean the time to go to the cinema three times. That's a big ask."

He went on to discuss "sneaky research online" into what fans were discussing between Spider-Man: No Way Home and now, which he took to Marvel. "So, it's been a really fun process developing the movie. It's the first time I've ever been allowed in that part of the process, and it's definitely a stressful experience. But I think where we've got to, now that we're shooting, we are shooting absolute gold," he added.

Plus, as he explains it, Holland is the best person to safeguard Peter Parker. "I have such a good understanding of who Peter Parker is, and I have been so lucky that the fan base has been so vocal about what they love from the franchise," he said. "We've been able to really lean into those things and capitalize on those things. So, I love standing up for the character, being in the room, and making sure that the decisions we make are what's best for Peter Parker because he really does feel like one of my best friends. It's a really weird experience diving into the character again. It just feels like you're hanging out with an old pal."

So far, it's not clear what Spider-Man 4 will actually be about, but there are some pretty tantalizing clues. For one thing, Jon Bernthal's Punisher will be returning, along with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk (possibly). Zendaya is also back as MJ, along with Jacob Batalon as Ned. Sadie Sink is playing a mystery role.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives next July 31, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.