Despite being weeks into filming, Mark Ruffalo says he's "still waiting to hear" if the Hulk is in Spider-Man 4: "I haven't read a script yet"

Mark Ruffalo has been playing Bruce Banner/the Hulk since 2012's landmark Avengers film, and according to reports, he's in talks to return as the character in the currently in-production Spider-Man: Brand New Day . But Ruffalo says even he isn't sure if his return will actually come to fruition.

"I don't know, I'm still waiting to hear. I haven't read a script yet," Ruffalo tells ET. "If it does happen, it's incredible. I grew up with this, and it's changed my life in the best ways. And each time it's a new director, new world. It's so exciting. There's just nothing else like it. Maybe a TV show, but a TV show doesn't change its whole world from one director to the next. That's what's exciting about it."

Ruffalo's Hulk has appeared in four Avengers movies as well as Thor: Ragnarok and the She-Hulk streaming series. 2027 will mark 15 years since he started playing the character. He took over the role from Edward Norton, who portrayed Bruce Banner in just one film, 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

If he returns, Ruffalo will be joining several other Marvel characters. Along with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Jon Bernthal's Punisher will appear in the story, which Marvel is billing as a more "street level" adventure.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows up on the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Doctor Strange casts a spell that makes the whole world forget Peter Parker's identity. Michael Mando will return as the Scorpion , while Mister Negative, who has the power to awaken people's dark sides, is rumored to be another villain in the film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for a July 31, 2026 release.