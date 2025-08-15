New Spider-Man 4 set photos reveal the big-screen debut of the Punisher's iconic Battle Van

New behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Spider-Man 4 reveal our first look at the Punisher's Battle Van as it makes its big-screen debut.

In the new images, which were shared on Reddit, Tom Holland's Spidey is on top of a black armored vehicle with a skull on the bonnet. It's none other than the Battle Van, which the Punisher drives in the comics and featured in the first season of The Punisher TV show on Netflix.

"Seems really unlike Frank to slap his logo on the hood of a vehicle. More copycats?" asked one fan in response to the photos, referring to the copycat killers using Punisher's iconography in Daredevil: Born Again. "Judging from his new costume, he’s leaning in way harder with his iconography," someone else replied. A BTS look at the upcoming Disney Plus Punisher special teased Frank Castle's new comic-accurate get-up, which we can expect to carry over to Spider-Man 4.

Filming is currently underway on Spider-Man 4 (officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day) in Glasgow, Scotland, and we've been treated to a deluge of behind-the-scenes photos. As well as getting glimpses of Spider-Man's new suit, they may have confirmed the movie's villain, too.

Alongside Holland and Bernthal, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are returning as MJ and Ned. They'll be joined by Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in mystery roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way as part of Marvel Phase 6 and beyond.