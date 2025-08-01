Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaks are here already as filming begins – and they might have just confirmed Mister Negative as the film's villain

It's been filming for mere hours, but major leaks have already emerged from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

As spotted by one bystander on the streets of Glasgow, a heavy-duty armored truck was getting wheeled into position for a sequence in the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie.

Look a little closer, however, and you'll see a red demon mark on its side. If you've played Insomniac's Spider-Man games, you might notice how closely that resembles the logo of the Inner Demons, led by a certain Mister Negative. It's something that has quickly sent fans into overdrive, too.

IT'S A INNER DEMON TANKTHE INNER DEMONS ARE IN SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY Photo via @Arach_07 https://t.co/02Itc3niET pic.twitter.com/FRdKBZUc7kAugust 1, 2025

It's worth tempering expectations just for now, however. As of writing, the villain for Spider-Man: Brand New Day hasn't been confirmed, nor have we had any announcement regarding which actor – if any – will be playing Mister Negative. A recent glimpse behind the scenes also hinted at D-list villains forming part of the film's rogues' gallery.

First debuting in a Free Comic Book Day issue of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2007, Mister Negative (alias Martin Li) is often depicted as a ruthless gunrunner and crime lord who can utilize the power of the Darkforce to control minds, manipulate energy, and be imbued with superstrength.

Notably, he worked to create the Devil's Breath, an immensely powerful bioweapon, and is perhaps best known for his appearances in Insomniac's Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 games.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day once again stars Tom Holland as the titular wallcrawler. He is joined by series mainstays Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, as well as Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal, who reprises his role as The Punisher after entering the MCU as part of Daredevil: Born Again. Brand New Day also appears to be set before Avengers: Doomsday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will swing into cinemas on July 31, 2026.

