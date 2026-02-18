Spider-Man: Brand New Day official synopsis confirms a 4-year time jump and Peter Parker's largest mystery yet

The first official synopsis for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been revealed, filling in some key details about Spidey's fourth MCU movie, including a big time jump since the last time we saw him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The synopsis comes from a description of the book Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art Of The Movie from the Penguin Random House website.

Here's what it says:

"Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before. In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!"

The newly revealed details of Spider-Man: Brand New Day leave out the full cast list, which could shed more light on some of the film's larger plot. Alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, we know that Mark Ruffalo will return as the Hulk, Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher, Marvin Jones III is playing Tombstone, Michael Mando returns as Scorpion, and Sadie Sink is playing a still unnamed character. Mister Negative is also rumored to be one of the film's villains.

Though Spider-Man: Brand New Day is just a few months away, we still haven't seen any official footage. Some clips have been shown behind closed doors, but nothing has been widely released.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 26. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are in the works, as well as our picks for the best Spider-Man movies, ranked.