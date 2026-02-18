Spider-Man: Brand New Day official synopsis confirms a 4-year time jump and Peter Parker's largest mystery yet

The synopsis for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been revealed, but Marvel is keeping key info close to the vest

The first official synopsis for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been revealed, filling in some key details about Spidey's fourth MCU movie, including a big time jump since the last time we saw him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The synopsis comes from a description of the book Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art Of The Movie from the Penguin Random House website.

"Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before. In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!"

