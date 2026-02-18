Spider-Man: Brand New Day official synopsis confirms a 4-year time jump and Peter Parker's largest mystery yet
The synopsis for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been revealed, but Marvel is keeping key info close to the vest
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The first official synopsis for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been revealed, filling in some key details about Spidey's fourth MCU movie, including a big time jump since the last time we saw him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The synopsis comes from a description of the book Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art Of The Movie from the Penguin Random House website.
Here's what it says:
"Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before. In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!"
The newly revealed details of Spider-Man: Brand New Day leave out the full cast list, which could shed more light on some of the film's larger plot. Alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, we know that Mark Ruffalo will return as the Hulk, Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher, Marvin Jones III is playing Tombstone, Michael Mando returns as Scorpion, and Sadie Sink is playing a still unnamed character. Mister Negative is also rumored to be one of the film's villains.
Though Spider-Man: Brand New Day is just a few months away, we still haven't seen any official footage. Some clips have been shown behind closed doors, but nothing has been widely released.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 26. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are in the works, as well as our picks for the best Spider-Man movies, ranked.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011, and now I'm the Entertainment Writer at GamesRadar+. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.