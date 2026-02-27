Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producers know the hotly anticipated sequel is taking a long time: "There's no one that puts more pressure on us than ourselves"

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the filmmakers who are the driving force of the Spider-Verse animated movie franchise, are feeling the pressure to finish the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but it's pressure they're putting on themselves to deliver a movie that ups the ante from the first two beloved, groundbreaking films.

"We put the most pressure on ourselves," Miller tells Gizmodo. "There's no one that puts more pressure on us than ourselves, wanting to outdo ourselves each time and see things that you haven't seen before and make it feel like something you've never experienced before. And so, trying to get something that is as worthy as the previous two has been the driver."

"The main trick is to play free, and to have the whole team understand that their job is to try stuff," adds Lord. "To make mistakes, to see where this could go. And I can report that they're going hard. It's so great."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is now scheduled to release in 2027, three years after its original 2024 release date, intended to follow just a year after 2023's Across the Spider-Verse. Even that was a deviation from the plan, which was to have just one sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But according to Lord and Miller, the two-film plan was not "a story arc that has a beginning, middle, and end," leading it to be split into two movies.

"Having to take it apart to put it back together again was really, really [the] real thing that made it take longer," Miller explains.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to release on June 18, 2027.