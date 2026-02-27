Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producers know the hotly anticipated sequel is taking a long time: "There's no one that puts more pressure on us than ourselves"

The team behind Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse says the team is "going hard" to finish the long awaited sequel

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
(Image credit: Sony)

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the filmmakers who are the driving force of the Spider-Verse animated movie franchise, are feeling the pressure to finish the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but it's pressure they're putting on themselves to deliver a movie that ups the ante from the first two beloved, groundbreaking films.

"We put the most pressure on ourselves," Miller tells Gizmodo. "There's no one that puts more pressure on us than ourselves, wanting to outdo ourselves each time and see things that you haven't seen before and make it feel like something you've never experienced before. And so, trying to get something that is as worthy as the previous two has been the driver."

