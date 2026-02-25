David Harbour teases the scale of Avengers: Doomsday: "I thought that Stranger Things 5 was big"

News
By published

Big things are coming in Avengers: Doomsday

David Harbour as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Doomsday star David Harbour says we can expect big things from the Marvel movie – even bigger things than Stranger Things season 5's feature-length finale.

"That movie is huge. I mean, I thought that Stranger Things 5 was big, but this is kind of the biggest thing I've ever done," Harbour told Entertainment Tonight. Harbour recently wrapped up a five-season run playing Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things, which went out with a bang this past New Year's Eve.

Emily Garbutt
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.