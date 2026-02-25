David Harbour teases the scale of Avengers: Doomsday: "I thought that Stranger Things 5 was big"
Big things are coming in Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: Doomsday star David Harbour says we can expect big things from the Marvel movie – even bigger things than Stranger Things season 5's feature-length finale.
"That movie is huge. I mean, I thought that Stranger Things 5 was big, but this is kind of the biggest thing I've ever done," Harbour told Entertainment Tonight. Harbour recently wrapped up a five-season run playing Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things, which went out with a bang this past New Year's Eve.
"I'm really excited for you to see what [Robert] Downey [Jr.]'s doing, I think he's really special," he continued. "Alexi and Yelena have, of course, a lot of beautiful stuff. And also I'm building a sort of brotherhood with my boys the Winter Soldier and also with Wyatt Russell's new Cap, and I like that bromance between the three of us. That sort of love triangle has been really fun to play as well."
Harbour, who plays Alexei Shostakov, AKA Red Guardian, was last seen in Thunderbolts (alternatively titled The New Avengers), alongside Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, and Wyatt Russell's John Walker/US Agent.
"As much as we run at the fun in terms of what these films can be, we also run at the complexity and the difficulty of what these movies can do at a narrative level," co-director Anthony Russo said earlier this month. "I think we've found a new level of that in Doomsday."
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.
