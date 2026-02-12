The Russo brothers tease "the complexity and the difficulty" of the Avengers: Doomsday story: "Victor von Doom demands a certain tone"
Avengers: Doomsday sounds like it will be pretty intense
While the MCU has an infamous sense of humor, it sounds like Avengers: Doomsday is going to be more intense than we might expect.
"As much as we run at the fun in terms of what these films can be," Anthony Russo told Empire magazine (via Culture Crave) in the latest issue, "we also run at the complexity and the difficulty of what these movies can do at a narrative level. I think we've found a new level of that in Doomsday." Joe Russo added: "Victor von Doom demands a certain tone."
The four trailers released for the film so far give little away about the plot – besides the return of Chris Evans's Steve Rogers – but they have all been dead serious. That makes sense, considering Doctor Doom is one of Marvel's best villains, meaning he's likely going to pose a huge threat to Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
Doomsday has an absolutely mammoth cast, bringing back the Fox era X-Men, as well as the likes of the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.
Stan has recently been cast as Harvey Dent in The Batman 2, however, which has Marvel fans stressed the former Winter Soldier is going to meet his maker in Doomsday.
One person who says she won't be in the movie, though, is Halle Berry, who played Storm in the X-Men movies. "Storm's not there. I promise you. You all think I'm being coy and I’m being silly, but I'm not there," she said recently. The jury is out on whether to believe her or not…
Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
