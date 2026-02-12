Halle Berry "promises" Marvel fans that X-Men's Storm isn't in Avengers: Doomsday, but we've been here before with Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield

Halle Berry says her X-Men character Storm is not in Avengers: Doomsday, though it's not like she'd tell us otherwise if she was...

Questions about the upcoming Marvel movie have cropped up a few times during the press tour for hew new thriller Crime 101, since she shares the screen with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and The Hulk/Bruce Banner himself Mark Ruffalo in it. But when Variety candidly asked whether the film was "a precursor" to the superhero flick, a smiling Berry stood firm on Ororo Munroe's lack of involvement: "Storm's not there. I promise you. You all think I'm being coy and I’m being silly, but I'm not there."

While Berry could very well be telling the truth, fans do have reason to doubt the declaration: it wouldn't be the first time an actor has insisted they're not in an MCU movie when they are. In the run-up to the release of 2021's multiverse-heavy Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield – who was promoting Tick, Tick... Boom! at the time – was quizzed repeatedly on whether he'd be reprising his version of Peter Parker in the film. He denied it at every turn and now, of course, we know that was a big fat fib.

"I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years, and it felt great," Garfield previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It was fun to keep it a secret. It felt like I was organising a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it."

Berry's former X-Men co-stars Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen are all set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, too, which has amplified fans' desire to see more characters from Fox's '00s adaptations to rub shoulders with the likes of Captain America, the Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts.

All hope isn't lost yet. You know how they say there's no smoke without fire? Well, there's no thunder without lightning, either...

