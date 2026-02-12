Halle Berry "promises" Marvel fans that X-Men's Storm isn't in Avengers: Doomsday, but we've been here before with Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield

"You all think I'm being coy and I’m being silly, but I'm not there"

Halle Berry as Storm using her powers during the 2000s movie X-Men.
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Halle Berry says her X-Men character Storm is not in Avengers: Doomsday, though it's not like she'd tell us otherwise if she was...

Questions about the upcoming Marvel movie have cropped up a few times during the press tour for hew new thriller Crime 101, since she shares the screen with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and The Hulk/Bruce Banner himself Mark Ruffalo in it. But when Variety candidly asked whether the film was "a precursor" to the superhero flick, a smiling Berry stood firm on Ororo Munroe's lack of involvement: "Storm's not there. I promise you. You all think I'm being coy and I’m being silly, but I'm not there."

While Berry could very well be telling the truth, fans do have reason to doubt the declaration: it wouldn't be the first time an actor has insisted they're not in an MCU movie when they are. In the run-up to the release of 2021's multiverse-heavy Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield – who was promoting Tick, Tick... Boom! at the time – was quizzed repeatedly on whether he'd be reprising his version of Peter Parker in the film. He denied it at every turn and now, of course, we know that was a big fat fib.

