Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt says the Avengers: Doomsday trailers were "really exciting", but suggests Peter Quill won't be involved: "I can't wait to see it"

When the cast of Avengers: Doomsday was revealed during a seemingly never-ending livestream last year, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt was one of the most notable omissions in a long list of nearly every major Marvel player from the last two decades.

Of course, Marvel is known for keeping secrets, but when GamesRadar+ asks what he thought of the four Doomsday teasers (featuring Steve Rogers, Thor, the X-Men, and the Wakandans) released so far, Pratt plays it coy – and suggests that he may not actually be in the movie after all.

"I think they are awesome. I think it was really exciting," Pratt tells GamesRadar+ when we meet to discuss his new sci-fi thriller movie Mercy. "I'm not sure what I'm allowed to [say]. I think they're great. I think they're really exciting. I can't wait to see it."

If Pratt "can't wait to see" Doomsday, does that mean this won't mark his return as Star-Lord? The actor played Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, but hasn't reprised the role since 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

As for who we can definitely expect to see in the Russo Brothers' next MCU outing, that includes Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen (to name just a few).

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. For more on Marvel Phase 6, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.