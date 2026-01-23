Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt says the Avengers: Doomsday trailers were "really exciting", but suggests Peter Quill won't be involved: "I can't wait to see it"

News
By published

Exclusive: Chris Pratt suggests he might not be involved in Avengers: Doomsday after all

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy 3
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When the cast of Avengers: Doomsday was revealed during a seemingly never-ending livestream last year, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt was one of the most notable omissions in a long list of nearly every major Marvel player from the last two decades.

Of course, Marvel is known for keeping secrets, but when GamesRadar+ asks what he thought of the four Doomsday teasers (featuring Steve Rogers, Thor, the X-Men, and the Wakandans) released so far, Pratt plays it coy – and suggests that he may not actually be in the movie after all.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.