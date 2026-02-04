Thor star Chris Hemsworth praises Steve Rogers' surprise Avengers: Doomsday teaser: "No one knew he was going to be in the film, and then there he is"

Exclusive: Chris Hemsworth says Steve Rogers' teaser is his favorite of the four Avengers: Doomsday trailers released so far

Chris Evans as Cap in the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer
(Image credit: Marvel)

Thor star Chris Hemsworth may be the star of his own Avengers: Doomsday teaser, but his favorite trailer revolves around one of his co-stars.

"I thought it was pretty cool when [Chris] Evans comes up on the motorbike, and because no one knew he was going to be in the film, and then there he is," Hemsworth tells GamesRadar+. "I just thought it was cool. And he had a baby in real life and in Marvel life."

Steve gave up the Captain America mantle at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson now holds the title. In the trailer, however, we see him return home on a motorbike to cradle a baby – he may no longer be Captain America, but he's a dad.

