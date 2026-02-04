Thor star Chris Hemsworth praises Steve Rogers' surprise Avengers: Doomsday teaser: "No one knew he was going to be in the film, and then there he is"

Thor star Chris Hemsworth may be the star of his own Avengers: Doomsday teaser, but his favorite trailer revolves around one of his co-stars.

"I thought it was pretty cool when [Chris] Evans comes up on the motorbike, and because no one knew he was going to be in the film, and then there he is," Hemsworth tells GamesRadar+. "I just thought it was cool. And he had a baby in real life and in Marvel life."

The first teaser for the new Avengers movie, which dropped last December ahead of screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, featured the (not-so) surprise return of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers to the MCU.

Steve gave up the Captain America mantle at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson now holds the title. In the trailer, however, we see him return home on a motorbike to cradle a baby – he may no longer be Captain America, but he's a dad.

In Thor's teaser, there's also a focus on newfound parenthood. The clip features a glimpse of his adopted daughter Love, and sees the hero ask his father Odin to bring him home to her after his next battle "not as a warrior, but as warmth."

Alongside Hemsworth, Evans, and Mackie, the vast cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. For more on Marvel Phase 6, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.