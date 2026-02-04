Thor star Chris Hemsworth praises Steve Rogers' surprise Avengers: Doomsday teaser: "No one knew he was going to be in the film, and then there he is"
Exclusive: Chris Hemsworth says Steve Rogers' teaser is his favorite of the four Avengers: Doomsday trailers released so far
Thor star Chris Hemsworth may be the star of his own Avengers: Doomsday teaser, but his favorite trailer revolves around one of his co-stars.
"I thought it was pretty cool when [Chris] Evans comes up on the motorbike, and because no one knew he was going to be in the film, and then there he is," Hemsworth tells GamesRadar+. "I just thought it was cool. And he had a baby in real life and in Marvel life."
The first teaser for the new Avengers movie, which dropped last December ahead of screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, featured the (not-so) surprise return of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers to the MCU.
Steve gave up the Captain America mantle at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson now holds the title. In the trailer, however, we see him return home on a motorbike to cradle a baby – he may no longer be Captain America, but he's a dad.
In Thor's teaser, there's also a focus on newfound parenthood. The clip features a glimpse of his adopted daughter Love, and sees the hero ask his father Odin to bring him home to her after his next battle "not as a warrior, but as warmth."
Alongside Hemsworth, Evans, and Mackie, the vast cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. For more on Marvel Phase 6, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections.
