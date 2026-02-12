Thor star Chris Hemsworth says his daughter had "angsty, sort of teenager attitude" on set of Avengers: Doomsday: "In the end, I had to bribe her"

"She’s like 'How long is this gonna take?'"

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Chris Henmsorth isn't the only member of his family starring in the upcoming MCU movie Avengers: Doomsday, as the Thor star will be joined by his 13-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth. But it sounds like it took a lot of convincing to get her on set.

"She walks on set, and she’s like ‘How long is this gonna take?' I was like 'We haven’t even started!'" said Hemswirth in an interview with The Wrap. "And then we’d go and do the first take, big wide shot, and she’s like 'Ah, are we done?' 'No, we’ve got another two or three days.' She’s like 'Oh god.' Just this angsty, sort of teenager attitude."

However, Hemsworth found a way to get his daughter to come around. "In the end, I had to bribe her to come onto set," said the Marvel actor, explaining that he agreed to buy her the motorbike she wanted. "So, a slight negotiation, and then off she went." Hemsworth later clarified to TheWrap that his daughter didn’t throw a tantrum, but that she just wanted to make it on time to a concert she had tickets to.

