Thor star Chris Hemsworth says his daughter had "angsty, sort of teenager attitude" on set of Avengers: Doomsday: "In the end, I had to bribe her"
"She’s like 'How long is this gonna take?'"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Chris Henmsorth isn't the only member of his family starring in the upcoming MCU movie Avengers: Doomsday, as the Thor star will be joined by his 13-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth. But it sounds like it took a lot of convincing to get her on set.
"She walks on set, and she’s like ‘How long is this gonna take?' I was like 'We haven’t even started!'" said Hemswirth in an interview with The Wrap. "And then we’d go and do the first take, big wide shot, and she’s like 'Ah, are we done?' 'No, we’ve got another two or three days.' She’s like 'Oh god.' Just this angsty, sort of teenager attitude."
However, Hemsworth found a way to get his daughter to come around. "In the end, I had to bribe her to come onto set," said the Marvel actor, explaining that he agreed to buy her the motorbike she wanted. "So, a slight negotiation, and then off she went." Hemsworth later clarified to TheWrap that his daughter didn’t throw a tantrum, but that she just wanted to make it on time to a concert she had tickets to.
This is not India's first rodeo, though, as the teen starred as the daughter of Christian Bale's character Gorr in the 2022 movie Thor: Love and Thunder. However, after Gorr died, Thor took Love under his wing, adopted her as his own, and called her Love. India will reprise the role of Love in the upcoming Avengers movie.
The Hemsworths join a pretty stacked cast. Thanks to the rather lengthy Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement, we know that the new Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, the original X-Men characters, and more are set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday to fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. For more on Marvel Phase 6, keep up with all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.