Thor star Chris Hemsworth says his daughter had "angsty, sort of teenager attitude" on set of Avengers: Doomsday: "In the end, I had to bribe her"

Chris Henmsorth isn't the only member of his family starring in the upcoming MCU movie Avengers: Doomsday, as the Thor star will be joined by his 13-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth. But it sounds like it took a lot of convincing to get her on set.

"She walks on set, and she’s like ‘How long is this gonna take?' I was like 'We haven’t even started!'" said Hemswirth in an interview with The Wrap. "And then we’d go and do the first take, big wide shot, and she’s like 'Ah, are we done?' 'No, we’ve got another two or three days.' She’s like 'Oh god.' Just this angsty, sort of teenager attitude."

However, Hemsworth found a way to get his daughter to come around. "In the end, I had to bribe her to come onto set," said the Marvel actor, explaining that he agreed to buy her the motorbike she wanted. "So, a slight negotiation, and then off she went." Hemsworth later clarified to TheWrap that his daughter didn’t throw a tantrum, but that she just wanted to make it on time to a concert she had tickets to.

This is not India's first rodeo, though, as the teen starred as the daughter of Christian Bale's character Gorr in the 2022 movie Thor: Love and Thunder. However, after Gorr died, Thor took Love under his wing, adopted her as his own, and called her Love. India will reprise the role of Love in the upcoming Avengers movie.

The Hemsworths join a pretty stacked cast. Thanks to the rather lengthy Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement, we know that the new Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, the original X-Men characters, and more are set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday to fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. For more on Marvel Phase 6, keep up with all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way.