Chris Hemsworth says Thor might return after Avengers: Doomsday, and that he and Marvel boss Kevin Feige have some "pretty unique" ideas about the God of Thunder's future

It probably won't be very Love and Thunder-y

Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Henmsorth says Thor may very well return after making an appearance in the upcoming MCU movie Avengers: Doomsday.

"I was talking to Kevin Feige about it, and he said it’s cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character," Hemsworth said on the Smartless podcast, explaining that the Russo brothers let him "try different things" with Thor in both Endgame and Doomsday. "And whatever we do next – we’ve got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be [different]."

