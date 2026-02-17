Chris Hemsworth says Thor might return after Avengers: Doomsday, and that he and Marvel boss Kevin Feige have some "pretty unique" ideas about the God of Thunder's future
It probably won't be very Love and Thunder-y
Chris Henmsorth says Thor may very well return after making an appearance in the upcoming MCU movie Avengers: Doomsday.
"I was talking to Kevin Feige about it, and he said it’s cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character," Hemsworth said on the Smartless podcast, explaining that the Russo brothers let him "try different things" with Thor in both Endgame and Doomsday. "And whatever we do next – we’ve got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be [different]."
A fifth Thor movie has been rumored since the release of 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, which received mixed reviews from both fans and critics alike. The Taika Waititi-directed movie, which holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score out of all of the Thor movies, was quite polarizing for its overly comedic tone that didn't fit quite well with Christian Bale's overly serious villain. Waititi subsequently took his name off of a potential fifth film, with Hemsworth saying previously that the future of Thor would depend on "where [Avengers: Doomsday ]goes."
Avengers: Doomsday sees Thor return with his kiddos in tow, and said kiddos were played by his real-life children (who hilariously complained about the very early call time, among other things). Thor is one of those characters that has truly evolved with different direction and writing throughout the years, and I'm down to see a brand new director take the reins and bring us back to Asgard.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. For more on Marvel Phase 6, keep up with all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
