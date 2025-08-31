Chris Hemsworth says Thor 5 happening depends on one important detail

With such a fresh mix of old and new heroes being thrown into the mix and all in the direction of the ruler of Latveria in Avengers: Doomsday, there's a chance that the one person leading the charge will be one of the team's founding members (and oldest by a few thousand years), Thor (Chris Hemsworth). While he might be the first name drawn out of the hat and stamped on the back of the chair during that mega-long casting announcement, there's no clarification on just what the future holds for the Asgardian hero, and that includes if he's got another adventure of his own after that.

Speaking to the BBC about his documentary series, Limitless, Hemsworth was asked if we can expect a fifth solo round with Thor. The actor, without hesitation, caught the question like a magic hammer and coyly swung back with an answer. "I don't know. We'll see where [Avengers: Doomsday] goes. We're sort of unpacking all of that as we speak and figuring out where each of these characters goes."

It wouldn't be a total shock if a fifth Thor film happened, given that Hemsworth has expressed enthusiasm for another (which must be said while smashing a mug on a table), while also in an effort to bring some honor back to the Norse god after his last outing. Thor: Love and Thunder received criticism upon release for its overly comedic tone and underutilization of certain characters, a criticism that Hemsworth acknowledged. The actor admitted, "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing."

Be that as it may, Hemsworth has hinted that he'd be down for returning to the character he's played for 14 years if there was a chance to. Speaking to ComicBook last year, Hemsworth assured, “Hey, mate, I have loved every second working in the Marvel Universe, and if there’s more to come, then I’m excited about it. Nothing official yet. I’m sort of waiting for the phone call and waiting for the news to see, let’s see what happens. But, you know, I love it.” We'll have to see him bring the thunder again when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026. Meanwhile, here's every other upcoming MCU movie and show heading your way.