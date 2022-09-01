Marvel Phase 6 release date, news, leaks, rumors, and more

Marvel Phase 6 is fast approaching. Yes, really. Marvel Phase 4 is wrapping up with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Phase 5 begins with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and ends with Thunderbolts. At the moment, Phase 6 is a little more mysterious: we know that it starts with Fantastic Four and concludes with two new Avengers movies. Beyond that, the set of new Marvel movies and shows is unknown but there are at least 8 other projects still to be revealed.

What could those movies and TV shows be? Below, we predict what could be coming to the MCU over the next few years, with everything from Doctor Strange 3 to the X-Men to consider. We also have all the solid intel available on what to definitely expect. Let's get into Marvel Phase 6, the final Phase of the Multiverse Saga.

As revealed by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, there are a fair few entries in Marvel Phase 6 to come. We have rough release dates for various mystery Marvel projects, listed down below.

Fall 2024 – TBA

November 8, 2024 – Fantastic Four

Fall 2024 – TBA

Winter 2024 – TBA

Winter 2025 – TBA

Spring 2025 – TBA

Spring 2025 – TBA

May 2, 2025 – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Summer 2025 – TBA

Summer 2025 – TBA

November 7, 2025 – Avengers: Secret Wars

Fantastic Four

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Release date: November 8, 2024

Flame on! The MCU’s take on Fantastic Four is dropping on November 2024 and marks the first entry in Marvel Phase 6. The super-powered group – which consists of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm (AKA The Thing) and Johnny Storm’s Human Torch – haven’t been cast yet, though a director has reportedly been named.

Matt Shakman, who can count WandaVision among dozens of high-profile TV directing credits, will be the man behind the camera. John Krasinski stepped into the stretchy boots of Reed Richards of Earth-838 for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be the one cast in the lead role over on the MCU's Earth-616. Expect further news at D23, with filming likely to begin sometime in 2023. Grain-of-salt casting rumors have tied Penn Badgley to the Reed Richards role, while the likes of Saoirse Ronan and Jodie Comer have been the names floating about on Reddit threads in recent weeks.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: May 5, 2025

If you thought we'd seen the last of the Avengers in Endgame, think again. We have to wait a while though until Avengers: The Kang Dynasty arrives. Details pertaining to the movie's plot and cast are pretty scarce right now. We can expect Jonathan Majors to reprise his MCU role as Kang, which he first played in Loki season 1 and will return to in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As for the heroes he'll face off against, we'll have to wait and see. The new Avengers have yet to be confirmed, but they could include everyone from Shang-Chi to Ironheart.

Speaking of Shang-Chi, Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Deston Daniel Crettin will direct the movie.

Avengers: Secret Wars

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: November 8, 2025

Not a lot has been confirmed about Avengers: Secret Wars just yet. However, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has teased that the movie will "go out with a bang." In the comics, the Secret Wars saw Marvel's most powerful superheroes face off against the universe's most powerful villains, so whatever goes down is bound to be pretty explosive.

No casting information has been announced yet, but the 2015 Secret Wars comic book storyline included Thor, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America, She-Hulk, and the Fantastic Four. As for villains, Kang, Doctor Doom, and Magneto were just some of the baddies facing off against the Avengers in the comics. The movie's director hasn't been announced yet, either, but it has been confirmed that Marvel is looking for a different filmmaker to take over the reins from Crettin after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Potential Marvel Phase 6 movies

And that's not all. There are eight unknown projects coming as part of Marvel Phase 6 throughout 2024 and 2025.

Deadpool 3

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Merc with a Mouth is headed to the MCU in the franchise's first R-rated movie – though when it will come to cinemas remains a mystery. Free Guy's Shawn Levy directs with Ryan Reynolds back as the titular character, despite Deadpool having previously been a non-MCU entity. Reynolds previously indicated that the film is almost ready to begin shooting , so we can likely expect to see it form part of 2025's slate of Marvel movies.

Nova

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel has yet to confirm a Nova project is actually happening, but reports signalled it's development. At this stage, it's not clear if Nova will be a movie or Disney Plus show, and there's no casting information, though Ryan Gosling has ruled himself out. It's possible that Nova could come after Phase 6, since it seems to be in the very early stages, but with Marvel getting more and more cosmic, Phase 6 is also a natural place to see Nova's first solo project.

Shang-Chi 2

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel is officially in the works, with Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton both returning. Surprisingly, though, the film isn't part of Marvel's Phase 5 lineup. That means we won't be seeing the follow-up until Phase 6 at the earliest. Considering the first Shang-Chi was released in 2021, Marvel won't want to leave this sequel too long. We say expect Shang-Chi 2 to arrive in 2025.

Doctor Strange 3

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Doctor Strange 3 hasn't been confirmed, but after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' first post-credits scene showed Strange meeting Clea and heading through an interdimensional portal, we can assume we'll be seeing more from the sorcerer sooner rather than later. Strange is also all tied up with the multiverse, and since this stage of the MCU is named the Multiverse Saga, it would make sense for his third movie to fall within Phase 6.

Thor 5

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Thor 5 hasn't been officially announced, but Thor: Love and Thunder certainly leaves the way open for a continuation. For one thing, there are those post-credits scenes that introduce Brett Goldstein's Hercules and reveal Idris Elba's Heimdall and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster are both in Valhalla. Then there's the introduction of Love, Gorr the God Butcher's daughter, now in the care of Thor. If a fivequel does materialize, then, it'll most likely be in Phase 6 of the MCU.

X-Men

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Mutants are on their way to the MCU, though when they'll arrive is so far a complete mystery. Back in 2019, Kevin Feige hinted that we wouldn't be seeing them until 2025, which is coincidentally when Phase 6 is scheduled. We've already seen Patrick Stewart's Professor X in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so seeing the rest of the X-Men in Phase 6 doesn't seem like such a long shot.

X-Men Watch at Disney+ (opens in new tab)

Spider-Man 4

(Image credit: Marvel/Sony)

Another Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland may or may not be in the works – Sony producer Amy Pascal initially said three more movies on the way, which was played down by Sony insiders, then walked back by Pascal herself shortly afterwards. But, considering the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we wouldn't be surprised if a fourth movie is in the works. No Way Home also left Spidey's story unfinished, with the world forgetting Peter Parker, so it would seem strange to end without some kind of resolution.

Blade 2

(Image credit: Marvel)

The MCU's take on Blade hasn't yet been released, but, if it follows the pattern of other MCU movies, it'll almost definitely have a sequel. While Phase 6 might be a bit too close to the film's 2023 release date, there's every chance that a second film might come out sooner than expected and arrive in 2025.

Blade 2 $99 (opens in new tab) at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab)

Black Panther 3

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

We'll have to wait until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives to find out if the story of the Black Panther is left open for more, but we can probably safely expect a trilogy. If a threequel is made, Marvel Phase 6 would be a surprise considering its closeness to Wakanda Forever, but, then again, there are release slots to fill, and Black Panther's a pivotal character and franchise.

Armor Wars

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

The spin-off show about Don Cheadle's James "Rhodey" Rhodes seemed in limbo after being absent from Marvel's colossal Phase 5 line-up, but head writer Yassir Lester has assured fans that the show is still happening. "I promise it is still coming out," he wrote on Instagram. It's likely we'll be seeing Armor Wars in Phase 6, then, following on from Ironheart's Phase 5 release – both shows that will likely tackle Tony Stark's legacy.

Wonder Man

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wonder Man hasn’t been officially announced by Marvel – but it’s almost certainly happening if you believe the trades. In the comics, Wonder Man is Simon Williams, the son of a failed Tony Stark-like industrialist who was once given superpowers by Baron Zemo. After eventually joining forces with the Avengers, Williams plied his trade in Hollywood as both an actor and stuntman.

Variety (opens in new tab) suggests that Wonder Man will be a "Hollywood satire." Sir Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as 'the toast of Croydon' Trevor Slattery for the Disney Plus series. No one has been cast as Wonder Man yet though, curiously, Nathan Fillion portrayed the character in a scene cut from Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

Wakanda/Okoye spin-off

(Image credit: Marvel)

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has been confirmed to be developing a Disney Plus series telling stories from Wakanda, while separate reports have suggested that a spin-off about the origins of Dora Milaje leader Okoye, played by Danai Gurrira, may also be in development. These two projects may overlap or they may be separate, but we'll let you know as soon as Marvel confirms more about the series.

Other potential sequels

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Beyond the above, there are also a few other potential projects that could form part of Phase 6 that have not been announced but could well happen. Moon Knight season 2, Hawkeye season 2, a third season of Loki, and even a Scarlet Witch spin-off are all potential contenders – though we'll just have to wait and see which of our hopes end up becoming reality.

Catch up on the MCU with our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order – and the good news is, almost everything is streaming on Disney Plus now.