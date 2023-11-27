Marvel confirms Kang movie is still going ahead, as Loki's Michael Waldron signs on as writer

Looks like Avengers: Kang Dynasty is still going ahead at Marvel Studios, with Loki creator Michael Waldron having just signed on to write the upcoming superhero movie.

As Deadline points out, Waldron was already signed up to pen the script for Kang Dynasty follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. Outside of Loki, his writing credits include Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Heels, and multiple seasons of Rick and Morty.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness had walked away from Avengers: Kang Dynasty, which sparked speculation that Marvel was looking to "move away" from the villain-centered storyline going forward. MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios co-author Joanna Robinson claimed as such on the House of R podcast, anyway, after revealing Loveness's departure.

Kang, the Marvel Comics baddie brought to life on screen by Jonathan Majors, looked set to be the big bad of the Multiverse Saga after his introduction in Loki season 1. However, after Majors was arrested on charges of assault and harassment back in March, his future in the MCU has been called into question. Majors is currently awaiting trial and denies all charges.

With Waldron lined up and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige geared up to produce, Avengers: Kang Dynasty is on the lookout for a new director, what with Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) having stepped down to focus on his other Marvel projects like the TV series Wonder Man.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on May 1, 2026. While we wait, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows heading our way.