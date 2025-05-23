Marvel delays both upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, 7 months each

Marvel has delayed the release of the two upcoming Avengers movies by about seven months each.

Via Deadline, Avengers: Doomsday is moving its release date from May 1 to December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is moving from May 7 to December 17, 2027.

As is usually the case, there's no explicit reasoning for the delay that's available to the public, but Deadline reports that insiders are expecting the two blockbusters to be among the biggest movies ever made, and that the release date shifts will allow the studio to execute on its ambitious vision.

Although Marvel fans will flock to a new Avengers movie whenever it releases, big studios are strategic about timing out their projects. As Deadline points out, Marvel has had previous success with December release dates with movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Avengers: Doomsday only just started filming in April 2025, and as such we know almost nothing about the flick. Unless you've been living under a soundproof rock for months, you'll have learned by now that Robert Downey Jr. is making his triumphant return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, and he's been sharing photos from the set recently with all sorts of fun little teases as to what might be in store for the next era of Avengers.

Now that we have a little more time to wait for new Avengers to hit the big screen, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way from both Marvel and DC.