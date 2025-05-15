Robert Downey Jr. shares another Avengers: Doomsday behind the scenes picture – and he might be teasing a Galactus showdown

Robert Downey, Jr. has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Avengers: Doomsday , showing some of his essentials that he keeps on hand while filming - including a Doctor Doom comic that could hint at the larger plot of the film.

In the photo posted on social media, RDJ shows off a script stand with a "Doctor Doom" label on it, which holds an array of snacks, headphones, and a copy of 2024's Doom #1 one-shot by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Sanford Greene.

Check it out:

Robert Downey Jr. shares a photo from the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’“Doom workstation essentials” pic.twitter.com/PfVlDgMdIRMay 15, 2025

The comic is particularly interesting, as it's not just any old Doctor Doom issue. In the story, Doom finds himself as the last man standing capable of defeating the massive, world-eating Galactus as he makes his way toward Earth on a mission of fully destroying all of reality in order to remake it anew.

That's especially worth noting given how big a role Galactus plays in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps , which foregoes bringing in Doom in favor of having the villain introduced in Avengers: Doomsday. Instead, the FF will go up against Galactus as he comes to devour the FF's alternate Earth.

From what we've seen so far in the post-credits sequence of Thunderbolts* , the FF are making their way to the MCU at the end of their film - so could that mean that their world is devoured by Galactus, and that he's following them to the MCU?

It's not so far-fetched, especially with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow Doomsday. In 2015's Secret Wars comic , a race of beings known as the Beyonders from outside the Multiverse set about destroying every reality in existence one by one, with only Doom able to stand in their way. Could Galactus be the stand-in for the Beyonders? A threat only Doom can face?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, followed by Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026. For much more action check out our guides to all the upcoming superhero movies and all the upcoming movies heading our way this year.