More Avengers: Doomsday reshoots are on the way, but Disney executives are reportedly pleased with footage of the Marvel film

News
By published

It sounds like Doomsday is shaping up well

Thunderbolts
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

With Avengers: Doomsday arriving this year, anticipation is starting to build – and, by the sounds of things, Disney is internally pleased with how the movie is shaping up so far.

That's according to Variety, which reports that "executives are pleased with what they've seen" of the Marvel Phase 6 movie, while "rival studio heads privately predict Doomsday will be the year's highest-grossing film."

The Doomsday cast is stacked – the rest of the Thunderbolts have roles in the film, along with the Fantastic Four, familiar faces like Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Anthony Mackie's Captain America, and even the Fox-era X-Men. Plus, Robert Downey Jr. is of course playing Doctor Doom. In short, it's going to be a huge film for the MCU.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.