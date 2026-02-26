More Avengers: Doomsday reshoots are on the way, but Disney executives are reportedly pleased with footage of the Marvel film

With Avengers: Doomsday arriving this year, anticipation is starting to build – and, by the sounds of things, Disney is internally pleased with how the movie is shaping up so far.

That's according to Variety, which reports that "executives are pleased with what they've seen" of the Marvel Phase 6 movie, while "rival studio heads privately predict Doomsday will be the year's highest-grossing film."

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Doomsday came out on top this year considering its sheer size, though it's facing some stiff competition in Dune 3, which is due out the very same day (mimicking Barbenheimer with its own Dunesday).

While the film is out in just a few months, it also sounds like more reshoots are on the way. "We've got a little more shooting still on this little Avengers movie in London, they've got a couple more days they want to do," David Harbour, who plays Thunderbolts' Red Guardian in the movie, recently told ExtraTV.

Doomsday production wrapped in September and, at the time, The Hollywood Reporter indicated that " a healthy dose of additional photography" was still in store. So, it's not a shock that Harbour might be called back to London to film more of the team-up.

The Doomsday cast is stacked – the rest of the Thunderbolts have roles in the film, along with the Fantastic Four, familiar faces like Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Anthony Mackie's Captain America, and even the Fox-era X-Men. Plus, Robert Downey Jr. is of course playing Doctor Doom. In short, it's going to be a huge film for the MCU.

Doomsday arrives this December 18.