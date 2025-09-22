Avengers: Doomsday celebrates production wrap with a dancing Doctor Doom – but there's still a "healthy dose of additional photography" to come

Avengers: Doomsday has wrapped principal photography, though there's a lot more to go before the movie is ready to hit theaters in 2026.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film wrapped over the weekend, but "Kevin Feige and the Russo Bros. will be tinkering as they prepare for a healthy dose of additional photography down the road." A wrap party also ensued, with an Instagram story video from fight coordinator Micah Karns depicting a dancing Doctor Doom hologram. You can watch the brief clip below.

Filming began in April of this year, lasting just five months and taking place "across at least two international locations," including Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, UK, and Bahrain (H/T The Direct). Knowing Marvel, the Avengers: Doomsday will likely undergo several reshoots in the following months leading up to the release date.

they had a dancing doom hologram at the avengers doomsday wrap party HELLO is this how he'll be distracting the avengers pic.twitter.com/VCMkbhCC40September 21, 2025

Though we still don't know too much about the plot, we do know that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom made a cameo in the end-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Plus, Downey took to Instagram to post his reading material for the film, which included Iron Man: Legacy of Doom by Bob Layton and David Michelinie, Secret Wars #1 by Jim Shooter, and West Coast Avengers #35. Legacy of Doom sees Iron Man and Doctor Doom go head-to-head after Doom sells him out to Mephisto in exchange for an ancient artifact, while Secret Wars introduces that all-black Spider-Man costume brought on by a certain alien symbiote. Avengers: Secret Wars will, of course, follow Doomsday in 2027.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will release on December 17, 2027.