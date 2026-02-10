Robert Downey Jr. reminds us all Doomsday is coming with Doctor Doom-themed Super Bowl jersey
The countdown to Doomsday is on
Avengers: Doomsday is less than 11 months away, and Robert Downey Jr.'s viral marketing shows no signs of slowing down. The Marvel veteran's latest tease: a custom, Doctor Doom-themed Super Bowl jersey.
Posted on Downey Jr's Instagram page, the Doom-green jersey features the gloved hand of Victor Von Doom holding an American football aloft, riffing on the iconic sports trophy. There's not much to glean about the upcoming Marvel movie from the custom-made jersey, but there's no denying it's a fun tease. And it goes some way to making up for the absence of an Avengers: Doomsday trailer during the game itself, though we did get a new look at Supergirl. Check out Downey Jr.'s custom Doom jersey below.
A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)
A photo posted by on
Despite being almost a year away from release, the Avengers: Doomsday promotional push is already in full swing. Over the Christmas period, four teaser trailers were released in theaters; the first revealed that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers would be returning for the make-or-break Marvel movie. Downey Jr's Doctor Doom didn't appear in any of the four teasers, but we may have gotten our first proper look at the Latverian supervillain recently via leaked merch.
The all-star Avengers movie is set to be even bigger than Avengers: Endgame, with several of the original Fox X-Men and the likes of the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts joining the fray. Sentry star Lewis Pullman said filming Doomsday "felt like going to the Met Gala full of superheroes." But one Marvel hero who won't be returning is Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, with the Guardians of the Galaxy star recently suggesting as much to GamesRadar+.
Still currently set to release on the same day as Dune: Part Three (aka, Dunesday), Avengers: Doomsday will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars one year later, bringing Marvel Phase 6 to a close. As for when we'll get a first full trailer and a look at Downey Jr.'s Doom, that remains to be seen.
Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on December 18. For more, check out our list of all the biggest upcoming movies, and keep up to date with our movie release dates calendar.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
