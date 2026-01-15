It's Barbenheimer 2.0 for Robert Downey Jr. as he and Timothée Chalamet joke about Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3 releasing on the same day: "We'll see if we're still friends by then"

Move over Barbenheimer, Dunesday is here

Although it's still January, we're already thinking about December 2026 when two of the year's biggest movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3, release on the same day. That's right, it's Barbenheimer all over again.

However, stars Robert Downey Jr. and Timothée Chalamet are seeing the funny side of it and have even come up with the perfect title. "We've decided to coin it. We're thinking Dunesday," said Downey Jr at a Q&A event for Chalamet's new movie Marty Supreme in Los Angeles, which was later posted on Twitter. The Marvel star then jokingly added, "We'll see if we're still friends by then."

