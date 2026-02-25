10 years on, Marvel fans are still confused over the Doctor Strange post-credits scene: "Did Marvel forget about that?"

One whole decade after the movie hit screens, Marvel fans are realizing that the Doctor Strange post-credits scene has never been resolved, and are wondering if the MCU will ever give us any answers.

"Will the Doctor Strange post-credit scene get resolved?" asked one fan on Reddit, adding, "With a lot of unresolved end credits recently, I remembered about the Doctor Strange one and how there are 'too many sorcerers in this world'... Did Marvel forget about that, or could this somehow be answered in Doctor Strange 3?"

The 2016 movie included two extra scenes: a mid-credits scene showing Doctor Strange agreeing to help Thor and Loki return to Asgard, and a post-credits scene where Mordo decides the world has "too many sorcerers" in the world and drains the magic from Jonathan Pangborn, leaving him paralyzed. The first scene came in handy and helped set up Thor: Ragnarok, whereas the post-credits scene was never really addressed again.

The post-credits scene indeed helped to establish Mordo as an antagonist, who would later show up briefly as a member of the Illuminati in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, fans can't help but feel that both the character and scene were wasted and have since been forgotten about.

One fan replied to the thread, "Mordo's pursuit of magic users and his judgment of them should’ve continued in the sequel… Their lack of planning is still wild to me in all honesty." Another added, "It was supposed to be resolved in the very first scene of Multiverse of Madness with Mordo going after Wanda and her decapitating him… I'm guessing they wanted to save her 'villain' reveal for later, which is why they deleted it."

The Doctor Strange post-credits scene is one of many Marvel teases that may never be resolved. Others include the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings post-credits, where a mysterious beacon is sent into deep space, the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits, which suggests Venom may be introduced to the MCU, and the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post-credits, when Clea tells Strange that his actions caused an incursion that must be fixed. That's just to name a few.

Fans are hoping to get some questions answered in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, which sees a whole host of original MCU heroes unite to face Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. However, with new timelines and superheroes being added every year, we fear that some storylines will stay open-ended forever.

