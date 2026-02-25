10 years on, Marvel fans are still confused over the Doctor Strange post-credits scene: "Did Marvel forget about that?"

Will we ever get any answers?

One whole decade after the movie hit screens, Marvel fans are realizing that the Doctor Strange post-credits scene has never been resolved, and are wondering if the MCU will ever give us any answers.

"Will the Doctor Strange post-credit scene get resolved?" asked one fan on Reddit, adding, "With a lot of unresolved end credits recently, I remembered about the Doctor Strange one and how there are 'too many sorcerers in this world'... Did Marvel forget about that, or could this somehow be answered in Doctor Strange 3?"

One fan replied to the thread, "Mordo's pursuit of magic users and his judgment of them should’ve continued in the sequel… Their lack of planning is still wild to me in all honesty." Another added, "It was supposed to be resolved in the very first scene of Multiverse of Madness with Mordo going after Wanda and her decapitating him… I'm guessing they wanted to save her 'villain' reveal for later, which is why they deleted it."

