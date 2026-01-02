Stranger Things fans wonder if they'll ever get closure after the series finale fails to answer their most burning questions

After 5 seasons spread across almost 10 years, Stranger Things has come to an end. However, after the packed 2-hour-plus finale, some fans are feeling a little short-changed, with many pointing out that there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

Warning, the following article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 5 episode 8, so make sure you are all caught up before reading on, and check out our Stranger Things season 5 finale review first.

Stranger Things season 5's finale, titled 'The Righside Up,' ended with our favorite Hawkins heroes defeating Vecna (you can read more on that in our Stranger Things season 5 ending explained), before jumping forward 18 months, showing what Will, Mike, and the rest of the main characters' lives are like after Henry Creel's defeat.

However, fans have found that there are still a string of unanswered questions left after the series finale, and with no more spin-offs focusing on Hawkins on the way, the fear is that fans may never get the closure they desire. One fan took to Twitter with a list of everything left up in the air, including whether or not Dr. Kay is still alive, what happened to Max's mom, what happened with Robin and Vickie's relationship, and who unlocked the door when the demogorgon was chasing Will way back in season 1.

Another fan pointed out that many of the supposed 'plotholes' on the list can be explained away or are simply not important enough to be addressed on screen. However, the questions just keep on coming, with another adding, "Demogorgons, Demodogs, and bats just disappear. What happened to Owens, Argyle, and Dmitri? The strange time loop in the Upside Down was never explained. What happened to the Russian lab and involvement?

There's also some grey area around the show's connection to the play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The stage show jumps back to the '50s, where Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, and both Ted and Karen Wheeler all went to school with Henry Creel, but the adults never mention it in the series. Speaking of Creel, aka Vecna, we never really find out what he was planning to do with exactly 12 children. "So did they ever explain why Henry needed TWELVE KIDS to merge the worlds??" asked one fan.

This could all be a case of the viewer only knowing as much as Will, Mike, and co do. The Duffer brothers have also said that they avoided linking the main show to the play too much, as not every Stranger Things fan has seen the stage show. However, fans are still finding further inconsistencies.

The complete Stranger Things series is available to watch on Netflix now. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows, and keep up with new TV shows coming soon.