Stranger Things creators admit they started filming season 5 without a finished script for the finale: "That was scary"

News
By published

Netflix's behind-the-scenes Stranger Things documentary reveals the Duffers' struggles

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2
(Image credit: Netflix)

In an admission that will almost certainly prove to be a lightning rod for naysayers, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer admitted they started filming on the fifth and final season without locking in a finale script.

"We went into production without having a finished script for the finale. That was scary because we wanted to get it right. It was the most important script of the season," Matt Duffer said on Netflix's new documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5.

Elsewhere, the pair have been talkative about much of the finale. They have confirmed their intentions to have Vecna swap sides at one point, with a final battle featuring Demogorgons also floated. There were even original plans to pen a three-hour finale – which perhaps led to delays in getting the script finished in time.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.