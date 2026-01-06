What is Conformity Gate? The new Stranger Things conspiracy theory that has fans convinced the season 5 finale was fake and another episode is on the way

Stranger Things is taking over the internet, but not in the way you'd think. Following the Stranger Things season 5 finale airing on New Year's Eve, fans are in denial over how the Duffer brothers have chosen to end the show, and are convinced there is one more episode still to come. This theory has been labelled Conformity Gate.

The hashtag is rife over on Twitter, with fans sharing their evidence to support the conspiracy theory. So, what is Conformity Gate? The trend ultimately started because fans are not happy with the ending, and believe that we, as an audience, have been tricked by Vecna and made to see what he wants us to see, and that there are multiple clues in the final season that suggest the ending is not reality.

To understand the trend fully, we need to take a closer look at episode 8. Below, we break down all the "clues" fans believe are pointing towards an extra episode, as well as whether there's any truth to the Conformity Gate theories. Let's roll the dice on one last adventure...

What is Conformity Gate? The Stranger Things theory explained

(Image credit: Netflix)

The finale saw Eleven help defeat the big bad before she sacrificed herself, stepping back into the Upside Down just as it's about to blow up. The episode then jumps forward 18 months, showing Hawkins having moved on. Nancy, Jonathan, and Robin have relocated, whereas Steve has stayed behind to teach. As for Joyce and Hopper, they are freshly engaged and are looking forward to moving away too. Will, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Max all graduate high school and set out on their own adventures. You can read more on that in our Stranger Things season 5 finale ending explained.

That seems to wrap things up quite nicely, right? Well, that's not what Conformity Gate believers think. Fans have spotted 'hidden clues' throughout the finale that suggest all is not what it seems, and the epilogue is an illusion created by Vecna, who is not really dead. Fans have pointed out that during the epilogue, in the graduation scene, the students are wearing orange gowns rather than Hawkins High's signature green. In one shot, as you can see below, several students have their hands clasped just like Henry Creel does, and Karen, Nancy, and Mike Wheeler all have Henry's hairstyle.

bright orange wasn’t a common color for graduation gowns in the late 80’s, but yk who used this color? PRISONERS. #conformitygate pic.twitter.com/XaQPXbyh7SJanuary 2, 2026

Other inconsistencies include the fact that the dial in the radio tower changed colour, and characters such as Vickie and Suzie are not in the epilogue. Is that because Vecna has never seen them before? There are also multiple instances where some theorize the audience is being warned, such as in season 5 episode 2 when Lucas Sinclair looks into the camera and says "I don't know about you guys, but I don't believe in coincidences." Plus, in the epilogue, we see exit signs in almost every flash forward, suggesting that the reality we're seeing may be orchestrated by a higher power, just like in the movie The Truman Show.

Lucas my man, he’s taking directly to US I don’t know about you guys…us!!!But I don’t believe in coincidence While looking directly at us #conformitygate #StrangerThings #IBelieve pic.twitter.com/eelMg0Zs6uJanuary 5, 2026

Ok, so... Hear me out...In the epilogue, everyone who is on a "date" has an exit sign in the back of shot. A red exit.Will on a date at a bar Joyce and Hopper on a dateMax and Lucas on a date3 "happy" endings.3 "dates"3 RED EXIT SIGNS#conformitygate #StrangerThings5 https://t.co/nJhxtdS51R pic.twitter.com/lZzzk7WtCPJanuary 4, 2026

More apparent evidence lies in the very last scene, where Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max are playing Dungeons and Dragons. In the background, there is a WHATZIT? board game, which is the alias Creel used to lure the twelve children. While playing the game, Mike finishes his DnD campaign and then whips out an alternate ending. Could that be what the Duffers are doing with the show? Then, when the group shelves their DnD folders, the letters across the folders spell out 'X A LIE' which fans believe means that Dimension X was a lie, and the team didn't really kill Vecna.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“X A LIE”in season 2, the x was the place where the mindflayer was and we know that place is the abyss. dimension x. “it’s not a puzzle, it’s a map. it’s a map of hawkins!”HOLD ON MY CUP OF TEA #conformitygate https://t.co/zt60izz7cR pic.twitter.com/gLTodGkiz2January 2, 2026

7 seconds theory #conformitygate pic.twitter.com/uasAsyc7rOJanuary 5, 2026

Is Conformity Gate real? Is there an extra episode of Stranger Things season 5?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Conformity Gate believers ultimately think that the real finale will air on January 7, 2026, due to the dice in the credits reading seven and the fact that Will Byers went missing for seven days in season 1. January 7 also marks Orthodox Christmas, so it would fit season 5's release pattern of dropping episodes during the festive period.

The Duffers have yet to comment on the theory, and Netflix has not given any word on whether fans are wrong or right.

However, we doubt another episode really will drop, since episode 8 was always billed as the final installment of the show, and was even released in theaters. Plus, the Stranger Things Twitter bio reads "ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING." The seven in the credits is also a reference to the opening scene of the first episode of the show, where Will's dice flies off the table and the game is broken up by Mike's mother before the Party can finish. But, as Will is leaving, he says to Mike that "it was a seven." So, it looks like this is a theory with no truth to it whatsoever.

The complete Stranger Things series is available to watch on Netflix now. For more, check out our Stranger Things season 5 finale review and keep up with new TV shows.