Stranger Things' Papa star Matthew Modine didn't enjoy the finale, and hopes Confrmity Gate is real "for the fans"

Papa does not approve of the Stranger Things finale

Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in Stranger Things 4
(Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things' Papa star Matthew Modine has made it clear that he does not approve of the series finale, and hopes there is some truth to fan-led conspiracy theories circulating online.

When asked if he liked the Stranger Things series finale over on Instagram, Modine replied, "Nope." Then, when another fan commented, "Does Papa believe in Stranger Things episode 9?" referring to Conformity Gate, Modine replied, "Hoping so for the fans." A screenshot of the exchange has since been posted on Twitter by Discussing Film.

