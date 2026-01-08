Stranger Things fans crash Netflix waiting for non-existent secret final episode, as Conformity Gate finally comes to an end

After a full week of speculation and frenzied theorizing, Stranger Things season 5 conspiracy Conformity Gate seems to finally be over.

The theory, spread on social media, suggested a secret, ninth episode of the final season would be dropping on Jan 7. The conspiracy gained momentum partly because many fans were disappointed with the finale, and partly because a number of "clues" in the final season seemed to point towards Vecna crafting an illusion for the main gang in episode 8 – such as the dial in the WSQK radio tower changing color, or the graduating students wearing orange in the finale rather than the school's more regular green. Even Vecna star Jamie Campbell Bower's recent appearance on The Tonight Show fanned the flames.

Conformity Gate took its first blow when Netflix's teased January 7 announcement turned out to be a trailer advertising its 2026 releases. Still, that didn't stop Stranger Things fans from heading to Netflix at 8pm ET/5pm PT, the time previous episodes released, to check for the "real" finale. The influx of hopeful fans crashed the streamer, but everyone must've left disappointed, because no secret episode ever appeared.

The writing was on the wall with Conformity Gate from the start, though. The Stranger Things season 5 finale played in theaters – earning over $25 million – and the show's official Twitter account bio reads "all episodes of Stranger Things are now playing."

While fans might have worked themselves into a fever pitch, the finale was actually pretty definitive. Eleven's fate is left ambiguous after she seemingly sacrifices herself in the Upside Down, but, as revealed in that poignant final scene, which mirrors the show's very first scene, the rest of the party go on to start happy, successful adult lives (you can read about everything that happened in our Stranger Things season 5 finale ending explained). A spin-off is in the works, but it won't feature the characters we know and love from Hawkins – though, we will see them again in animated show Stranger Things: Tales from '85.

All episodes of Stranger Things season 5 are streaming now. For more, check out our Stranger Things season 5 finale review, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows.