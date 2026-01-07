Netflix seemingly puts an end to Stranger Things' Conformity Gate theory with 2026 trailer teasing One Piece season 2, new Bridgerton, and Enola Holmes 3

Discover Your Future 2026 | What Next? | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Well, there we have it, folks! January 7 didn't see a secret episode of Stranger Things drop on Netflix (sorry, Conformity Gate truthers). Turns out, though, the conspiracy theorists were right that the streamer had something to reveal on said fateful day: a trailer teasing all the exciting titles coming in 2026.

In the four-minute promo, which you can watch above, a fortune teller (played by One Battle After Another standout Teyana Taylor) predicts the future of a young woman who unwittingly wanders into her "office".

"I've been expecting you," she begins. "I know you're wondering, 'What next?' This year, I see love on your horizon..." The young woman then falls into a ballroom (and the arms of Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton).

Following that, the young woman goes on to encounter One Piece's Luffy, Emily in Paris's titular protagonist, Devil May Cry's demon hunter Dante, and light-fingered Frenchman Lupin.

In what now reads as a nod to Conformity Gate, the next scene sees her meet Enola Holmes (Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown), as Taylor's character says via voiceover: "This year, you'll question everything." "Everything?!" Enola claps back, staring round down the barrel of the camera. We see what you're doing there, Netflix...

Another part of the teaser that caught our attention was early on, as the young woman is thrown from the window of a Regency Era castle and finds herself falling from the sky. "Your chariot awaits," Taylor whispers, as Avatar: The Last Airbender's Aang looks up from flying Appa and gives her a wave.

"Nah, not yet," Taylor adds, as she blows the tarot card associated with the anime adaptation on her desk away. Could that mean we won't see Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 until much later in 2026? Only time will tell.

