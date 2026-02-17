New on Netflix in March 2026: all the latest movies and shows streaming this month
Your comprehensive guide to everything streaming on Netflix in March 2026
This list of everything streaming on Netflix in March 2026 is proof positive of how much great stuff there is on the streamer. Movie sequels to beloved TV shows? Frenetic live-action anime adaptations? Classic films returning after a time away from the service? March on Netflix delivers all of these and more.
Netflix is one of the best streaming services out there, with a vast range of shows, movies, documentaries, comedy specials, and sports events every month. After a relatively quiet start to the year, March sees the streamer get back to its best with the second season of One Piece and the new Peaky Blinders movie – just some of the treats that it has in store over the coming weeks.
Looking for something else to watch on the service? Don't forget to check out our regularly-updated list of the best Netflix movies, and the best Netflix shows, which will give you plenty more streaming inspiration.
Pick of the month for March 2026
One Piece: Into the Grand Line
The second season of One Piece's live-action adaptation looks like it will be even bigger and better than the first run, as the Straw Hat Pirates venture into the dangerous waters in search of treasure. Subtitled Into the Grand Line, the new season sees Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) try to achieve their dreams. Standing in their way, however, will be "fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," according to Netflix.
One Piece's first season was a mega-hit for Netflix, and to say that fans are looking forward to the new season is an understatement. The full eight-episode season drops onto the streamer on March 10.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
The hit British series gets an explosive movie sequel. It's 1940 and Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), the former leader of the Peaky Blinders, returns to Birmingham, following his departure at the end of the TV show. Also along for the ride is Barry Keoghan, who is playing a mysterious new character.
Peaky Blinders was a genuine TV phenomenon and this movie continuation looks like it will deliver everything that fans of the show loved and more. Cillian Murphy has made it clear that this will be the last time he plays the character, so will Tommy live or die? That ambiguous title sure feels ominous, but we wouldn't bet against Tommy Shelby making it through one last time.
Whatever happens to Tommy, there are several Peaky Blinders spinoffs on the way.
The Green Knight
Dev Patel stars in this beautiful adaptation of the Arthurian myth from director David Lowery. Patel plays Gawain, a cocksure young knight in King Arthur's court who is keen to prove himself. One day, the mysterious Green Knight wanders into court and presents a challenge: anyone who successfully lands a blow on him will be able to take his axe, but they must find him again in a year's time and sustain an equal blow. Gawain strides up and lops off his head, only for the Knight to immediately get back up, pop his head back on, and ominously say, "One year hence..."
The film follows Gawain as he sets out to honor his side of the pact. It's an epic adventure – part traditional quest, part meditation on mortality – and one that's evocatively shot and directed, with a powerful and moving final act.
Streaming on Netflix in March 2026
March 1, 2026
- Born a Champion (Movie)
- Deepwater Horizon (Movie)
- Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul (Movie)
- Jurassic World (Movie)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Movie)
- The Actors Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA (Live awards show)
- The Green Knight (Movie)
March 2, 2025
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Series)
- Hotel Mumbai (Movie)
- Jurassic World: Dominion (Movie)
- Wind Breaker season 1 (Series)
March 3, 2026
- Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’ (Comedy special)
- The House with a Clock in Its Walls (Movie)
March 4, 2025
- Blue Therapy season 1 (Series)
- Street Flow 3 (Movie)
March 5, 2026
- Re/Member: The Last Night (Movie)
- Vladimir (Series)
March 6, 2026
- A Man Called Ove (Movie)
- Boyfriend on Demand (Series)
- Hello Bachhon season 1 (Series)
- Strangers in the Park (Movie)
- The Dinosaurs (Series)
- The TikTok Killer (Documentary)
- War Machine (Movie)
March 7 , 2026
- Beastars season 3 (Series)
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Movie)
- Girl From Nowhere: The Reset season 1 (Series)
March 9, 2026
- Sesame Street volume 2 (Series)
March 10, 2026
- One Piece season 2 (Series)
March 11, 2026
- Age of Attraction season 1 (Reality series)
- Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere (Documentary)
- The Man in the High Castle (Series)
March 12, 2026
- Love Is Blind: Sweden season 3 (Series)
- Virgin River season 7 (Series)
March 13, 2026
- That Night (Series)
March 14, 2026
- Nobody 2 (Movie)
- The Bad Guardian (Movie)
March 15, 2026
- BlackBerry (Movie)
March 16, 2026
- The Plastic Detox (Documentary)
March 18, 2026
- Furies season 2 (Series)
- Radioactive Emergency (Series)
March 19, 2026
- Beauty in Black season 2, part 2 (Series)
March 20, 2026
- Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (Movie)
- The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel (Documentary)
March 21, 2026
- BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang Live (Live music)
- The Bad Guys 2 (Movie)
March 26, 2026
- 53 Sundays (Movie)
- Detective Hole season 1 (Series)
- MLB Opening Day 2026 Live (Sport)
- Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen season 1 (Series)
- The Red Line (Movie)
March 27, 2026
- BTS: The Return (Documentary)
March 28, 2026
- Anemone (Movie)
