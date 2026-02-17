New on Netflix in March 2026: all the latest movies and shows streaming this month

This list of everything streaming on Netflix in March 2026 is proof positive of how much great stuff there is on the streamer. Movie sequels to beloved TV shows? Frenetic live-action anime adaptations? Classic films returning after a time away from the service? March on Netflix delivers all of these and more.

Netflix is one of the best streaming services out there, with a vast range of shows, movies, documentaries, comedy specials, and sports events every month. After a relatively quiet start to the year, March sees the streamer get back to its best with the second season of One Piece and the new Peaky Blinders movie – just some of the treats that it has in store over the coming weeks.

Pick of the month for March 2026

One Piece: Into the Grand Line

The second season of One Piece's live-action adaptation looks like it will be even bigger and better than the first run, as the Straw Hat Pirates venture into the dangerous waters in search of treasure. Subtitled Into the Grand Line, the new season sees Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) try to achieve their dreams. Standing in their way, however, will be "fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," according to Netflix.

One Piece's first season was a mega-hit for Netflix, and to say that fans are looking forward to the new season is an understatement. The full eight-episode season drops onto the streamer on March 10.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

The hit British series gets an explosive movie sequel. It's 1940 and Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), the former leader of the Peaky Blinders, returns to Birmingham, following his departure at the end of the TV show. Also along for the ride is Barry Keoghan, who is playing a mysterious new character.

Peaky Blinders was a genuine TV phenomenon and this movie continuation looks like it will deliver everything that fans of the show loved and more. Cillian Murphy has made it clear that this will be the last time he plays the character, so will Tommy live or die? That ambiguous title sure feels ominous, but we wouldn't bet against Tommy Shelby making it through one last time.

Whatever happens to Tommy, there are several Peaky Blinders spinoffs on the way.

The Green Knight

Dev Patel stars in this beautiful adaptation of the Arthurian myth from director David Lowery. Patel plays Gawain, a cocksure young knight in King Arthur's court who is keen to prove himself. One day, the mysterious Green Knight wanders into court and presents a challenge: anyone who successfully lands a blow on him will be able to take his axe, but they must find him again in a year's time and sustain an equal blow. Gawain strides up and lops off his head, only for the Knight to immediately get back up, pop his head back on, and ominously say, "One year hence..."

The film follows Gawain as he sets out to honor his side of the pact. It's an epic adventure – part traditional quest, part meditation on mortality – and one that's evocatively shot and directed, with a powerful and moving final act.

Streaming on Netflix in March 2026

March 1, 2026

Born a Champion (Movie)

Deepwater Horizon (Movie)

Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul (Movie)

Jurassic World (Movie)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Movie)

The Actors Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA (Live awards show)

The Green Knight (Movie)

March 2, 2025

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Series)

Hotel Mumbai (Movie)

Jurassic World: Dominion (Movie)

Wind Breaker season 1 (Series)

March 3, 2026

Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’ (Comedy special)

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (Movie)

March 4, 2025

Blue Therapy season 1 (Series)

Street Flow 3 (Movie)

March 5, 2026

Re/Member: The Last Night (Movie)

Vladimir (Series)

March 6, 2026

A Man Called Ove (Movie)

Boyfriend on Demand (Series)

Hello Bachhon season 1 (Series)

Strangers in the Park (Movie)

The Dinosaurs (Series)

The TikTok Killer (Documentary)

War Machine (Movie)

March 7 , 2026

Beastars season 3 (Series)

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Movie)

Girl From Nowhere: The Reset season 1 (Series)

March 9, 2026

Sesame Street volume 2 (Series)

March 10, 2026

One Piece season 2 (Series)

March 11, 2026

Age of Attraction season 1 (Reality series)

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere (Documentary)

The Man in the High Castle (Series)

March 12, 2026

Love Is Blind: Sweden season 3 (Series)

Virgin River season 7 (Series)

March 13, 2026

That Night (Series)

March 14, 2026

Nobody 2 (Movie)

The Bad Guardian (Movie)

March 15, 2026

BlackBerry (Movie)

March 16, 2026

The Plastic Detox (Documentary)

March 18, 2026

Furies season 2 (Series)

Radioactive Emergency (Series)

March 19, 2026

Beauty in Black season 2, part 2 (Series)

March 20, 2026

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (Movie)

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel (Documentary)

March 21, 2026

BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang Live (Live music)

The Bad Guys 2 (Movie)

March 26, 2026

53 Sundays (Movie)

Detective Hole season 1 (Series)

MLB Opening Day 2026 Live (Sport)

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen season 1 (Series)

The Red Line (Movie)

March 27, 2026

BTS: The Return (Documentary)

March 28, 2026