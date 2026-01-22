New on Disney Plus in February 2026: all the latest movies and shows streaming

If you're looking for a list of everything streaming on Disney Plus in February 2026 then you've come to the right place! On this page you'll find a list of every show and movie that is joining the streamer this month, as well as our choice of the highlights.

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services out there, with huge franchises, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, as well as exciting one-off films. Even so, it's still the start of the year and February is something of a quiet month. Still, the return of The Muppet Show is not to be sniffed at and there are a few other gems in there. We've also included the new shows that are coming to Hulu this month.

Looking for something else to watch on the streamer? Don't forget to check out our regularly-updated lists of the best Disney Plus movies, and the best Disney Plus shows for more streaming inspiration.

Pick of the month for February 2026

The Muppet Show

(Image credit: Disney)

2026 marks the 50th anniversary of The Muppets. What better way to celebrate, then, than with a brand new show? Kermit, Miss Piggy, and all your favorite muppets are back once again for a special one-off episode with "music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos," according to Disney. They're not alone: pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter is the very special guest for the episode, which drops onto Disney Plus on February 4.

We're never not going to be excited to see the Muppets. And while this is a one-shot episode, the word on the streaming street is that it will serve as a backdoor pilot for a potential whole new series. Like what you see? All five seasons of the classic original show are also available to stream on Disney Plus.

Scrubs

(Image credit: Hulu / Disney)

Yes, that's right – the Scrubs gang are back in action after an absence of some 16 years! The beloved medical comedy is returning for a new season (the show's 10th) which returns us to the Sacred Heart hospital and catches up with original characters J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot (Sarah Chalke). Also popping up from time to time is John C. McGinley's snarky, cynical Dr Perry Cox.

Scrubs was a beloved show in the early 2000s, but the new run is designed for first time viewers as well as long-time fans. Although it seems like the new episodes will be told from J.D.'s point-of-view, we can expect a cast of fresh-faced interns as well as the old favorites when the nine-episode show starts on Hulu on February 26.

Streaming on Disney Plus in February 2026

February 2, 2026

Hulu: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Movie)

February 4, 2026

The Muppet Show (Special premiere)

We Call It Imagineering (Series)

Ancient Aliens season 17 (Series)

February 6, 2026

Hulu: Splitsville (Movie)

February 7, 2026

Engineering Europe (Series)

February 9, 2026

Hulu: The Good Place (Series)

February 10, 2026

The Artful Dodger season 2 (Series)

Hulu: Clown in a Cornfield (Movie)

February 11, 2026

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story (Documentary)

Hey A.J.! (Series – new episodes)

February 13, 2026

Incas: The Rise and Fall (Series)

Arranged season 1 (Show)

Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts (Series premiere)

February 14, 2026

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts season 7 (Series premiere)

February 16, 2026

Hulu: Beyblade X season 2B (Series)

February 17, 2026

Disney+: RoboGobo season 2 (Series premiere)

Hulu: Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Complete Series)

Hulu: Urchin (Movie)

February 18, 2026

Armorsaurs (Series)

Dead Girl Summer (Movie)

History’s Greatest Mysteries season 6 (Series)

A Roommate to Die For (Movie)

A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush! (Series)

Storage Wars season 16 (Series)

Trapped in Her Dorm Room (Movie)

February 19, 2026

Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America's Most Wanted Woman (Documentary premiere)

February 20, 2026

Hulu: Watching You season 1 (Series)

February 23, 2026

Hulu: Paradise season 2 (Series – 3 new episodes)

February 26, 2026

Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies (Documentary)

To Catch a Smuggler season 10 (Series)

Hulu: Scrubs (Series premiere)

February 27, 2026

Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess (Series)

Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force (Movie)

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead season 1 (Series)

Hulu: Kiss of the Spider Woman (Movie)

February 28, 2026