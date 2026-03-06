Playing as my alien cat buddy makes this gorgeous puzzle platformer feel like a co-op adventure even when I'm playing alone

Just like the bond between Lana and cute cat-like critter Mui, I don't need to understand the fictional alien language of Planet of Lana 2 to form a bond with its characters. Kicking off with a recap of the mysterious connection between the history of the first game's robotic slavers and Lana's people, a new faction arrives wanting to use machines for no good, poisoning a young child with a strange malady in the process.

While the rest of Lana's settlement works to push back these invaders, Lana has a quest of her own – to use Mui's power to weave through dangerous areas filled with deadly wildlife and encroaching enemy expeditions in order to nab the ingredients for a medicine. So far I'm partway through this portion of the journey, which promises plenty more bombast to come. But I've already been loving the mix of adventurous platforming, close escapes from near-death, and most importantly, the way Lana and Mui's own skills combine to create puzzles that feel like I'm solving them through co-op even by myself. Developer Wishfully have done a fantastic job at making this sequel feel like it's brimming with life, and through the way I control it, like I'm a part of that ecosystem myself.

Planet of the cats

(Image credit: Thunderful)

I like that Mui feels more like a willing companion than a mere puppet.

Truly, though, you never actually control Mui directly – though your ability to guide your inky black-furred pal is so accurate you may as well. Controlling Lana is as you'd expect for a puzzle-platformer like this – think the likes of Little Nightmares or Inside – most of her actions are on the left analogue stick or a couple of face buttons. The right stick, meanwhile, can be used at pretty much any time to hover a cursor anywhere on the screen to direct where Mui goes with a waypoint (or, the circle button can ask Mui to stay, or be held to say 'follow me'). The divide doesn't feel clunky at all, and I actually quite like that Mui feels more like a willing companion than a mere puppet for me to control.

Lana herself is pretty capable of clambering up marked walls, swinging off ropes, and making big jumps – but Mui's small size and powerful little feetsies mean that the cat can usually reach places that Lana can't. I have to think carefully about sending Mui through tunnels to perhaps loop around and create another path forward for Lana, while Lana can also interact with things Mui can't, like big levers to create different paths ahead. So far, the back and forth has been simple and easy to grasp, while really making it feel like I'm getting the pair to work together, neither taking the spotlight from the other.

With that said, Mui's power to create a strange energy field that can either de-activate machinery or, somehow, take control of other small animals is beginning to steal the show for me. I love how these additional animals create extra variety across different biomes and bring their own special powers into the fold. It means that Mui can, say, pilot an ink-spurting pufferfish to create cover for Lana to simultaneously stealth swim past deadly eels, or use tiny furball creatures to lay down a flammable, uh, webbing (I hope) to burn down obstacles so Lana can jump through.

(Image credit: Thunderful)

Moments like this don't just feel collaborative between Lana and Mui, but collaborative with nature and the planet of Lana too (heh heh). It has some of the vibes of the equally eco-conscious Oddworld, whether that's the puzzle-based creature possession that was so iconic in the original PS1 duology, or indeed the slightly weighty platforming that has Lana sprinting away from strange spiky creatures to grab hold of the edge of higher platforms and pull herself up just in time. It's only missing a legion of mudokons to save.

I didn't play all that much of the first Planet of Lana, but that's been no barrier to enjoying Planet of Lana 2. In fact, I'm much preferring the additional mobility in this sequel, and am finding it's doing a better job of standing out from the puzzle-platforming crowd by leaning into its more unique features. I'll definitely be continuing this journey through to the end, even if it's just to spend more time with Mui. Planet of Lana 2 is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo Switch now.

