6 of the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, and more (February 2–February 8)

It's Monday again, but we've got something to brighten up your day, as the first week of February 2026 has a whole host of fresh content ready to dive into. The earlier months tend to be a little quieter both on the big and small screens, but the best streaming sites on the net have plenty of new shows and movies to snuggle up to.

Over on Netflix, the streaming giant unveils the fourth season of fan-favorite courtroom drama The Lincoln Lawyer, as well as a brand new true crime drama. But don't worry, we haven't forgotten that February is the month of love. We've picked out a brand new romantic comedy starring Kelly Rowland from Prime Video, as well as one of the best adaptations of Emily Brontë's tragic and touching Wuthering Heights, which has just landed on HBO Max.

Whatever genre you're looking to get lost in this week, you'll find something great to watch here. When you're finished, make sure to check out our guides to everything new on Netflix in February 2026 and everything new on Disney Plus in February 2026, too.

Fallout season 2 finale

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

After a chaotic and tense sophomore season, it all boils down to this. The Fallout season 2 finale hits Prime Video this Tuesday and will finally give us all the answers we have been searching for. Based on the hit video game Fallout: New Vegas, season 2 has so far followed Lucy and the Ghoul on their exploits through the Mojave Wasteland as they tracked down Hank all the way to New Vegas. All the while, the Brotherhood of Steel grew power crazy with cold-fusion technology now in their hands. Plus, we learned a lot about the events leading up to the apocalypse, too.

However, in Fallout season 2 episode 8 titled 'The Strip', we will see Lucy make a huge decision and figure out what she's going to do with the Congresswoman's head. Yes, you read that right. Plus, Hank's master plan with his mainframe will finally come to fruition, and Maximus will face some Deathclaws. You don't want to miss it.

The Muppet Show

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Who doesn't love the Muppets? We know we do. It has been way too long since we have seen Jim Henson's vibrant and hilarious puppets let loose on a new project. But the wait is almost over as Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the gang are set to return to our screens in The Muppet Show. In celebration of the original show's 50th anniversary, The Muppet Show will see the gang return to the small screen after four decades with a classic variety show, paying homage to the classic series that ran from 1975 to 1981.

In true Muppet fashion, expect brand new music, comedy sketches, and lots of backstage chaos. Plus, the special event includes a ton of cameos from actors such as Seth Rogan and popstar Sabrina Carpenter, who seems to have already found a rival in Miss Piggy.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

The highly addictive Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer is back for its fourth season. Based on the bestselling book series by Michael Connelly, season 4 adapts the novel 'The Law of Innocence', which sees Manuel Garcia Rulfo's idealistic lawyer Mickey Haller face his toughest case yet. But this time, it's Haller himself in the hot seat. When accused of the murder of his former client, Sam Scales, Haller and his team must work around the clock to prove his innocence and clear his name.

This season will force Haller's team to go head-to-head with the DA's office and the FBI at the same time, all the while Haller faces dark figures from his troubled past. Season 3 blew fans away and stands at a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, so we cannot wait to see how season 4 fares.

Relationship Goals

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

What better way to spend the lead-up to Valentine's Day than cozying up with a new romantic comedy? Starring pop star turned movie star Kelly Rowland, Relationship Goals follows a TV producer called Leah who sets her sights on becoming the first woman running New York's top morning show. However, a spanner is thrown in the works when her ex Jarrett competes for the same role. To make things just a little trickier, the two didn't end their relationship on good terms.

However, Jarrett claims he has changed his ways with the help of a book titled 'Relationship Goals.' As Leah and her friends study the book more closely, she finds herself growing closer to Jarrett as their chemistry starts to fire up again. This could either be the perfect enemies-to-lovers situation, or Leah might learn the hard lesson of why you should leave the past in the past.

The Investigation of Lucy Letby

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix is becoming the place to go for gripping true crime documentaries, with its 2025 feature The Perfect Neighbor earning an Oscar nomination in January 2026. But this week, the streamer will bring to light one of the UK's most shocking cases in recent years, and pull back the curtain on the nurse charged with the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of seven others between 2015 and 2016.

The Investigation of Lucy Letby takes a closer look at Letby's crimes and includes never-before-seen footage of the nurse during her arrest and questioning. The trailer for the documentary shows police apprehending Letby in her bedroom while she lay in bed, and shows clips of her parents standing outside as she was taken away. The documentary also features insider accounts and interviews from those close to the case that both divided and shook a nation.

Wuthering Heights (1939)

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

Nothing says happy Valentine's Day like diving back into a beloved classic. Based on Emily Brontë's classic novel of the same name, William Wyler's take on Wuthering Heights follows an orphan named Heathcliff who is taken in by a wealthy family, where he soon falls in love with their daughter Cathy. However, when Cathy marries her rich neighbor, Heathcliff moves away, only to return years later. Despite the story being brought to life numerous times, this version is one of the most experimental, only adapting half of the novel's 34 chapters, and softening Heathcliff's harsh, abusive childhood.

However, Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation may bend the original tale even further. If you are looking forward to Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi hitting the big screen later this month and want to catch up with some of the best and varied adaptations that have come before, we recommend including the 1939 version on your list.

