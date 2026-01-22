Oscars 2026 nominations list in full – Sinners leads with 16 nods, making it the most-nominated movie of all time
The Oscars 2026 nominations have officially been announced, and this year Sinners is leading the charge with a whopping 16 nominations. Ryan Coogler's horror flick isn't just the most-nominated movie this year, either – it's broken the record for the most-nominated film at the Academy Awards of all time. Not bad going.
Other movies making waves include One Battle After Another, with 13 nominations, Frankenstein and Sentimental Value with nine nods apiece, and Hamnet with eight. 2026 is also the first year that the Oscars will be awarding for Best Casting, which is the first time the Academy has introduced a new category in over two decades.
Ahead of this year's ceremony, get up to speed with the Oscars 2026 nominations list in full right here, from Best Picture to acting, craft, and short film categories.
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Best Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Best Film Editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Best Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Original Song
- 'Dear Me' (Diane Warren: Relentless)
- 'Golden' (KPop Demon Hunters)
- 'I Lied to You' (Sinners)
- 'Sweet Dreams of Joy' (Vivia Verdi)
- 'Train Dreams' (Train Dreams)
Best Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best International Feature
- It Was Just an Accident (France)
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Sirât (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Animated Short
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best Documentary Short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: "Were and are Gone"
- The Devil is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Live-Action Short
- Butcher's Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
The Oscars 2026 will take place on Sunday, March 15. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to this year's best upcoming movies.
