Oscars 2026 nominations list in full – Sinners leads with 16 nods, making it the most-nominated movie of all time

The Oscars 2026 nominations have officially been announced, and this year Sinners is leading the charge with a whopping 16 nominations. Ryan Coogler's horror flick isn't just the most-nominated movie this year, either – it's broken the record for the most-nominated film at the Academy Awards of all time. Not bad going.

Other movies making waves include One Battle After Another, with 13 nominations, Frankenstein and Sentimental Value with nine nods apiece, and Hamnet with eight. 2026 is also the first year that the Oscars will be awarding for Best Casting, which is the first time the Academy has introduced a new category in over two decades.

Ahead of this year's ceremony, get up to speed with the Oscars 2026 nominations list in full right here, from Best Picture to acting, craft, and short film categories.

Oscars 2026 nominations list in full

Best Picture

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Best Actor

(Image credit: A24/Entertainment)

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Actress

(Image credit: Universal)

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Supporting Actor

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Supporting Actress

(Image credit: MUBI)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Original Screenplay

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Casting

(Image credit: A24/Entertainment)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Animated Feature

(Image credit: Netflix)

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Production Design

(Image credit: Netflix)

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Cinematography

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Costume Design

(Image credit: Netflix)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Film Editing

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Sound

(Image credit: Netflix/Getty Images/Presley Ann / Stringer)

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Visual Effects

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Original Score

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Original Song

(Image credit: Netflix)

'Dear Me' (Diane Warren: Relentless)

'Golden' (KPop Demon Hunters)

'I Lied to You' (Sinners)

'Sweet Dreams of Joy' (Vivia Verdi)

'Train Dreams' (Train Dreams)

Best Documentary Feature

(Image credit: Autlook Filmsales)

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best International Feature

(Image credit: Kasper Tuxen/Mubi)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirât (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Animated Short

(Image credit: National Film Board of Canada)

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Documentary Short

(Image credit: Netflix)

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: "Were and are Gone"

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Live-Action Short

(Image credit: The New Yorker)

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

The Oscars 2026 will take place on Sunday, March 15.