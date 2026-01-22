Oscars 2026 nominations list in full – Sinners leads with 16 nods, making it the most-nominated movie of all time

The lowdown on the Oscars 2026 nominations

Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler&#039;s vampire horror Sinners
(Image credit: Warner Bros)
Jump to:

The Oscars 2026 nominations have officially been announced, and this year Sinners is leading the charge with a whopping 16 nominations. Ryan Coogler's horror flick isn't just the most-nominated movie this year, either – it's broken the record for the most-nominated film at the Academy Awards of all time. Not bad going.

Other movies making waves include One Battle After Another, with 13 nominations, Frankenstein and Sentimental Value with nine nods apiece, and Hamnet with eight. 2026 is also the first year that the Oscars will be awarding for Best Casting, which is the first time the Academy has introduced a new category in over two decades.

Oscars 2026 nominations list in full

Best Picture

Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob in One Battle After Another

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best Director

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
  • Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
  • Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
  • Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
  • Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Best Actor

Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet as Marty Supreme, holding a ping pong paddle and pointing

(Image credit: A24/Entertainment)
  • Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
  • Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
  • Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
  • Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley as Agnes in Hamnet

(Image credit: Universal)
  • Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
  • Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
  • Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
  • Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
  • Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro as Sensei Sergio in One Battle After Another

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
  • Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
  • Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
  • Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
  • Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
  • Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Supporting Actress

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning as Agnes and Rachel in Sentimental Value

(Image credit: MUBI)
  • Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
  • Amy Madigan (Weapons)
  • Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
  • Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Original Screenplay

Michael B. Jordan as &#039;Smoke&#039; and Miles Caton as &#039;Sammy&#039; in Ryan Coogler&#039;s new vampire horror Sinners

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones with a baby in Train Dreams

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

Best Casting

Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet as Marty Supreme playing ping pong in Japan

(Image credit: A24/Entertainment)
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

Animated Feature

HUNTR/X in KPop Demon Hunters

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Best Production Design

Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein in Frankenstein

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best Cinematography

Chase Infiniti in One Battle After Another

(Image credit: Warner Bros)
  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best Costume Design

Mia Goth in Frankenstein

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Film Editing

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal as Agnes and William Shakespeare in Hamnet

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)
  • F1
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Jack O&#039;Connell and Hailee Steinfeld as Remmick and Mary in Sinners

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

Best Sound

Oscar Isaac in Frankenstein

(Image credit: Netflix/Getty Images/Presley Ann / Stringer)
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Oona Chaplin as Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Best Original Score

Miles Caton as Sammie &#039;Preacher Boy&#039; Moore in Sinners

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best Original Song

Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in KPop Demon Hunters

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • 'Dear Me' (Diane Warren: Relentless)
  • 'Golden' (KPop Demon Hunters)
  • 'I Lied to You' (Sinners)
  • 'Sweet Dreams of Joy' (Vivia Verdi)
  • 'Train Dreams' (Train Dreams)

Best Documentary Feature

Cutting Through Rocks

(Image credit: Autlook Filmsales)
  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Best International Feature

Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value

(Image credit: Kasper Tuxen/Mubi)
  • It Was Just an Accident (France)
  • The Secret Agent (Brazil)
  • Sentimental Value (Norway)
  • Sirât (Spain)
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Animated Short

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

(Image credit: National Film Board of Canada)
  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: "Were and are Gone"
  • The Devil is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Live-Action Short

Zar Amir Ebrahimi in Two People Exchanging Saliva

(Image credit: The New Yorker)
  • Butcher's Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen's Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

The Oscars 2026 will take place on Sunday, March 15. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to this year's best upcoming movies.

